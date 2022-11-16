As far as we are concerned, they can put this Genesis X Convertible in front of the door. What a beauty!

If you look at the cars that you can buy new, you will notice one thing: convertibles are almost gone. A few German brands still sell them, in many cases these are models that are getting a bit older. Think of the open versions of the Audi TT, Audi A5, Audi R8, BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

At Mercedes-Benz, production of the C-Class convertible has recently been discontinued and it is known that a new ‘CLE’ will replace the C and E. The segment of large luxury convertibles is not as hot as it used to be.

Third ‘X’ model

But Genesis is changing that today. The luxury brand of Hyundai does that with the Genesis X Convertible. It is the third of the Genesis ‘X’ trilogy. The first was the Genesis X Coupe and the second Genesis X Speedium Coupe. This is the open version. Technically they are equal to each other.

That means that we finally have an electric convertible. Sure, there was once an open-top electric Smart, but the Genesis X Convertible is a ‘real’ one. The convertible, like the coupe, does everything right.

There is very little overhang at the front, true fellow @jaapiyo will be very happy. Just like the other concepts, this convertible is also very clean yet recognizable.

Roof Genesis X Convertible

The roof is (unfortunately) not made of fabric, but of metal and can fold up. How that goes, no idea. We must say that this is the most beautiful four-seater convertible with folding roof. The choice for a metal folding roof is remarkable, because the BMW 4 Series, BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz SL have just switched to fabric.

The interior is also beautiful. The great thing is that they do use modern technology, but do not emphasize it excessively. Those electric screens that consumers now consider modern will be obsolete in 10 years. The screen is now rotated around the driver.

That is very useful, because car manufacturers still think that a touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard is nice (no, it is not). Now everything is within reach, with this Genesis. Of course there are no direct production plans for the Genesis X Convertible, but as far as we’re concerned, all three are allowed in production.

Read more? These 11 four-seater convertibles passed us by!

This article Genesis X Convertible is a beautiful EV appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Genesis #Convertible #beautiful