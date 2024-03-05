Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The early Arab and Muslim scholars elaborated on the development of zoology, through pioneering books and works in which they accurately classified the different types of animals in terms of their properties, wonders, benefits and harms, and identified their types in terms of terrestrial and marine, walking, reptile and flying, motivated in doing so by many purposes, such as Treating and benefiting from animals, preventing their harmful effects, and monitoring their lives, behavior and conditions.

Although the contribution of the Arabs and Muslims to this science did not receive the same attention as the rest of the sciences, they included in their writings opinions and theories that no one else had preceded them, as did Al-Jahiz, Al-Dumayri, and Al-Qazwini, who believed in the theory of animal solidarity or sharing, which means that some animals… They live in one spatial environment, linked by a kind of common interest and affection arises between them, such as a cowbird landing on a cow to catch vermin from it, or an alligator bird cleaning a crocodile’s teeth from the remains of meat stuck to them.

In this context, the “Takween: Science and Creativity” exhibition, which is hosted by the House of Wisdom until March 6, 2024, includes a section dedicated to zoology to shed light on the scientific legacy left to us by our first pioneers during the golden age of science, in addition to a number of museum pieces and ancient tools. The use of which is linked to this science.

Biology and animal life

When zoology is mentioned in Arabic and Islamic literature, the mind usually turns to “The Book of Animals” by the linguist and writer Amr bin Bahr Al-Jahiz, in which he classified animals into four sections with many branches under them, and mentioned all the details of their life and behavior. However, the “Genesis” exhibition reveals To his visitors about a manuscript of a huge encyclopedia dating back to the eighth century AH under the title “The Great Life of the Animal,” written by Abu al-Baqa Kamal al-Din Muhammad al-Dumayri. It is an encyclopedia that included 560 books, 199 poetry collections, and 1,069 scientific materials that al-Dumayri documented and classified in a wonderful scientific manner according to alphabetical order. The animal section also includes a manuscript of the book “Khalas al-Khawas” written by Omar bin Nour al-Din al-Hanafi, which is a book that provides brief explanations of what was mentioned in the Al-Dumayri Encyclopedia, and an account of the characteristics and benefits of animals.

Veterinary and horse policy

Caring for horses was a major focus of Arab and Muslim interest in animals, as they needed them for transportation, travel, and daily life in addition to battles and conquests. The profession of caring for them was called “horse taming,” while the process of treating them was called “horse politics.” They developed the sport of equestrianism and horse riding. Among the first works that have reached us about this science is the manuscript “The Book of Horse Policy, Knowledge of Its Medicine and Treatment,” attributed to Qanbar, a horse breeder, Ali bin Abi Talib, may God be pleased with him, from the first century AH, and in which the boy Qanbar “was the first to master the iron, the sponge, and the neighbors.” And the scissors, the knife, the horn, the comb, and whatever tools the craftsman needs.”

Rare collectibles

The exhibits also include three antique pieces, the first of which is a “horse stirrup,” which is a Turkmen pair of iron stirrups, inlaid with silver with floral and geometric decorations dating back to the thirteenth century AH, and the second is a “horse stirrup” made of tin-plated copper dating back to the twelfth century AH. It is hollowed out with circular dots at its base, decorated with plant branches, leaves and flowers, in addition to knotted and pointed geometric shapes. As for the third piece, it is the “Bazi Drum,” which is a semicircular dome-shaped hunting drum used for hunting animals, decorated with decorations and inscriptions bearing sultanic titles, in addition to prose writings that include the phrase “Contentment is an imperishable treasure.”

The “Takween: Science and Creativity” exhibition is held at the House of Wisdom in cooperation with the King Faisal Center as a strategic partner, and the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority as a media partner, and with the sponsorship and support of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and the Sharjah Museums Authority.