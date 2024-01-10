Genesís Tapia announced that she won a lawsuit in the first instance against Latina after being the victim of a work accident that occurred at the television channel's facilities when she belonged to the cast of the missing reality show 'Welcome the afternoon' in 2014. The news surprised the public, since it was unknown about the process that the model filed against the company. Know all the details of the case.

Why did Genesis Tapia sue Latina?

Through a video published on her Instagram account, Genesis Tapia said that in 2014 she suffered an accident on the channel after one of the competitions that took place in the reality show 'Welcome the afternoon'. As a result, the model fell from a height of several meters.

“I broke my arm in two. The fracture affected one of the nerves, therefore, in my first diagnosis I lost 95% of the mobility of my right arm. I had to go through a lot of therapies,” he said at the beginning.

The model explained that she decided to sue Latina because, although she had a service location contract with the channel, it did not comply with what the law says, since she worked exclusively, had an entry and exit time and could even be sanctioned. if he failed to comply.

What does the model ask for in her lawsuit against Latina?

The model claimed that she was encouraged to file the lawsuit because she has not yet recovered from the accident and, although several years have passed, she wants to get the channel to legally recognize that it was a work accident. In that sense, she is also asking for compensation for damages, which would be 278,000 soles.

“Latina's arguments were that the naturalization of my contract had already expired, that we could not claim any social benefits because the four years had already exceeded, but we were claiming no social benefits or replacement of the job, if not we requested that it be recognize that there was a working relationship.”

The model clarified that the next step in this legal confrontation will be for Latina to appeal the judge's decision to start a second process, since she knows that they are going to refuse to recognize her benefits.