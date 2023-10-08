Genesis Tapia He is one of the most popular entertainment figures today. After her participation in reality shows and other television programs, the model established herself in the artistic world, but she also studied Right at UTP. Although today she practices as a lawyer, she almost dedicates herself to another profession. Years ago, she applied for National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) and entered one of the most difficult careers in the educational institution.

Learn more about the academic side of the former cumbia dancer and the reasons why she had to give up continuing her studies.

Which UNMSM program did Génesis Tapia enter and why did she leave it?

According to the influencer, when she was younger she prepared academically to enter Medicine at the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM). However, although he did manage to get a place, he could not study the degree because he did not have sufficient financial resources, since the implements required were very expensive and he could not afford them.

“I really liked medicine and I prepared myself at San Marcos to apply. I entered, but I couldn’t continue due to economic issues, because yes, it is a national university, but in medicine they ask you for a lot of material,” he indicated.

Génesis Tapia was a speaker at the V International Legal Congress held in Brazil. Photo: @gtapiasosa/Instagram

Along those lines, the former dancer stated that she had to abandon this dream she had and got involved in cumbia, which generated enough money for her expenses.

“I couldn’t continue, that’s where I started with cumbia and generating a lot of income,” he said.

It should be noted that, to secure a vacancy in the Medicine degree program at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, applicants must achieve a minimum score of 900 on the admission exam. For this reason, it is considered one of the careers that is very difficult to enter.

Genesis Tapia is decorated in the Congress of the Republic

Last Saturday, October 7, Génesis Tapia was decorated in the Congress of the Republic. After her time on television screens, the actress became a renowned lawyer.

“Today I was recognized in the chamber for representing the resilient woman and through my story, inspiring so many women to fulfill their dreams, from my platform I try to show them the path they should follow to NEVER give up on their dreams and as my grandmother, the quality of our fruits are the sample of our planting,” he wrote on his social networks.