Génesis Tapia generated surprise among her Instagram followers by telling that she was diagnosed with coronavirus some time ago. The television figure said that he is now free of the disease.

Through social networks, the actress commented that she had difficult times due to her contagion of the disease and that her intention is to share her experience with those who are going through a similar situation and who need advice.

“I feel with the courage to share with you the nightmare that I lived through this virus That ends in a matter of hours, although now I am negative for COVID-19. I feel obliged to share my experience and what helped me to get out of my serious state of health, “he wrote.

Although he did not give more details about his case, Génesis Tapia revealed that he will make a transmission through his official Instagram account, which he titled: How did I win the battle to the death for COVID-19 ?.

“Today (Monday, March 15) we have a live show at 9 at night. I believe that my experience will help people who are going through the same thing at the moment, “he said through the stories of the platform.

The model showed her good health on the social network. Currently, he is traveling in Cusco with his partner Kike Márquez and shared photographs of his visit to different tourist places.

“An unforgettable visit. I’m really surprised by all the wisdom that the Incas had and I still have some routes to discover, ”wrote Génesis Tapia.

