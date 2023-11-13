Genesis Tapia starred in a heated moment with Samahara Lobatón in the recent edition of ‘What is the real one?’, a program hosted by Adolfo Aguilar. The lawyer and the influencer took the competition to discover the fakers within the dynamic very seriously, so they both ended up saying what they thought about each other, without filters. In this note we tell you what happened last weekend.

What happened to Génesis Tapia and Samahara Lobatón?

In the middle of the competition to be the best of last Saturday’s episode, Samahara Lobatón said that Génesis Tapia had no idea who the faker could be and that he was waiting for Facundo González, also present, to cast his vote to take the same option. Given this, the lawyer did not remain silent and responded: “This little girl not only doesn’t listen to her mom, but she’s really spoiled.”

For her part, Melissa Klug’s daughter did not wait and called Génesis a “copycat”, who asked her to stop defaming her: “Tell your lawyer to teach you about defamation. “You are defaming me”. Despite all this, it was nothing more than an anecdotal moment and the game continued.

What lesson did Melissa Klug teach her daughter, Samahara Lobatón?

Samahara Lobatón was on the program ‘América hoy’ and told some details about how her mother, Melissa Klug, raised her and her sisters in such a way that, from a very young age, they are independent people. The influencer revealed that to earn money and buy some things, the 39-year-old businesswoman helped them so that they could sell some products during their school years.

“There are many ways in which my mother made us independent since we were little. She told us: ‘What do you want to sell at school?’. We sold brownies, chocolates… My mother invested and the profit was for us”he explained.