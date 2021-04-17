Génesis Tapia was very happy on social networks because her father was immunized against COVID-19. The actress and businesswoman told her Instagram followers that he received the second dose of the vaccine.

“We did it! Today, as always, I held your hands tightly as when you held me as a child and, with great emotion and gratitude to God, I took you to receive your second and last dose of vaccine against COVID-19, “he wrote in a text that was shared.

Along with the statement, he attached a photograph next to his parent. “Whoever has gone through this painful disease knows the hell that is lived and, just thinking that you could feel that, it broke my soul,” added the former reality girl.

He also asked his fans to treasure their parents and value all that they do for their family. “Never abandon your parents, love them and give them everything you can in life,” he wrote. Genesis.

Génesis Tapia tested positive for COVID-19

Through his social networks, Génesis Tapia revealed that he was infected with COVID-19. In the shared video, he recounted the difficult times he went through due to the illness.

“I feel with the courage to share with you the nightmare that I lived through this virus that ends in a matter of hours, although now I am negative for COVID-19. I feel obliged to share my experience and what helped me to get out of my serious state of health ”, was the young woman’s message.

Message from Génesis Tapia. Photo: capture / Instagram

