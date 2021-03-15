Xbox Game Pass has games for everyone and for everyone. And with the news that Genesis Noir is one of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon, this is proven. Genesis Noir is coming later this month. This is one of those games for those who like graphic adventures, as it is described as a non-traditional point and click adventure that spans time and space.

The game will also launch for Xbox One on the same day, and will focus on solving tactile puzzles and exploration, allowing you to experiment with objects in small fragments of the universe to discover how they can be manipulated to progress your journey as you go. The ultimate goal is to find a way to destroy creation and save your love. This game joins the announcement of the Arrival of Launch Outriders to Xbox Game Pass.

Now that Genesis Noir is one of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon, the best thing is to know what the game is about. You play as No Man, a trapped watch salesman in a love triangle with other cosmic beings, Miss Mass and Golden Boy. When your adventure turns into a bitter confrontation, you will witness a shot from the god known as The Big Bang. You will jump into the pockets of time, explore moments throughout the lifespan of the universe, and search for a way to change the course of destiny.

The Big Bang is not just the birth of creation as we know it, it is also a shot frozen in time, with the bullet accelerated towards the love of your life. Witness the birth and history of mankind: you will observe moments in the history of the universe, from the first microseconds of life to billions of years in the future.