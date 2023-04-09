Huh, what, Genesis is going to reply to the G-class? That is very ambitious!

It is perhaps the most difficult thing there is: building a luxury brand from the ground up. If you’re not from southern Germany and have been at it for a number of years, you can forget about it, actually. Many brands have tried, but failed. Of course, in the US Acura, Infiniti and Lexus are very big, but here in Europe we don’t like it. Then those are the luxury brands of Honda, Nissan and Toyota that are looking higher.

But the other method doesn’t work either. After all, the success of Jaguar and Maserati is too limited. Tesla? Bwoah, not a premium brand. That has become a rock-solid middle class mass. No, we are most curious about Genesis. This could well be the biggest challenger of the German Three.

Because where the Japanese brands hardly make any progress in terms of cars, Genesis does. They certainly don’t lack ambition, because they think of a competitor to Genesis for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Technically a G-Class from Genesis

Well you, they remember. We have to put that in the right context: they don’t think about it. Yes, in an interview with the Australian Drive says Luc Donckerwolke with double denials that no G-Class from Hyundai is coming.

We know we have the tools to make one. The next question is: does such a car meet the demand in all markets? Luc Donkerwolcke already knows that it is possible.

Does it make sense?

Hyundai has a platform to build a G-Class competitor. A Hyundai pick-up is arriving. It is on the same platform as the Kia Mojave. Like the G-Class, both models have a ladder chassis. So Genesis should in principle also be able to do something with it:

It’s great to have cars designed for performance, whether off-road or on-road. The purer it is for philosophy, the better it is for design. I don’t see why not. Can’t say it doesn’t suit the brand. We already have an established lineup of models. Whether an additional stand-alone model fits in with this is a matter for discussion. We have to do our homework to see if it fits the brand values. If you look at a G-Class, it suits Mercedes mainly because of its history, not its performance. Luc Donkerwolke, therefore, does not say that the G-class of Genesis will not come.

Nuance!

Now it’s time for the much-needed nuance. Is this possible? Could there be a G-Class from Genesis? Technically yes, but marketing-wise we don’t see it happening. That’s mainly because Mercedes’ G-Class happened to be a success. In the 1980s, the car was ‘just’ an all-terrain vehicle.

The more luxurious W463 came in the 1990s. This one was impressive, but then already a bit outdated. When the more spacious, sportier and cheaper M-Class came on the market, the longest days seemed numbered for the model. But in the end it happened to become a kind of evergreen.

