Korean auto brand Genesis has unveiled the updated G70 sedan. In Russia, sales of new items will start in 2021.

As stated in a press release received on October 21 by Izvestia, the car received new headlights, like the flagship model G90, a diamond-shaped radiator grille and modified air intakes.

The color palette has 14 body paint options. These include two new metallic colors, Sedona Brown and Tasman Blue, and three matte finishes, Verbier White, Melbourne Gray and Bond Silver. The latter is a brand new, exclusive, matte G70 color.

The cabin has a digital instrument panel and a multimedia system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Advanced roadside assistance systems are available to the driver. Among them: the function of preventing frontal collisions, adaptive cruise control, driver monitoring system.

The basic version of the novelty received a two-liter gasoline engine with a return of 252 hp. Also, customers will be offered a 2.2-liter diesel unit with 202 hp. The top engine was the 3.3-liter gasoline engine. The power of the unit is 270 hp.

On April 8, it was reported that Genesis plans to bring to the market a sports modification of the G80 sedan.