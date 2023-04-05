Towards a serial future

New details emerge regarding the growth and expansion strategy of the Genesis range. In fact, the Korean brand chose the setting of the New York Auto Show to unveil the new one GV80 Coupe Conceptwhich, as the name suggests, represents the coupé version of the GV80 SUV and which from a simple concept car should turn into a production model and therefore go into production by the end of this year or, at the latest, at the beginning of next.

Sportiness is the watchword

It is an evolution of another concept car, the X Speedium Coupè, which Genesis presented at the 2022 edition of the same American event. The Korean automaker has made it known that this new prototype serves as a statement of intent for the futuresuggesting more emotional and performance-oriented models than those that Genesis markets today: and in fact, at first glance you notice the decidedly sportier of this SUV coupe, ready to compete with the likes of the Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupé once it reaches production.

Looking for new customers

A sudden change of customer research by Genesis, as confirmed by its Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke: “Over the past seven years, we have added other lifestyle-oriented models to our range, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. We are now pushing our limits with more emotional carswhich raise the performance and dynamic characteristics of the company to maximum power”.

What do we know about this concept

At the moment Genesis has not expressed itself regarding the technical specifications of this concept car, even if, according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, the engine should be hidden under the hood 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 which takes care of pushing the standard version of the GV80 SUV. The sporty character of the Coupè variant of the model is not only conveyed by the exterior design, which features forged black five-spoke cast aluminum wheels, front and rear spoilers, a bodykit with flared wheel arches, a roof made of carbon fiber and distinctive headlights , but also inside the passenger compartment, where the four-seater configuration is enhanced by wraparound sports seats and numerous finishes in carbon fibre, nappa leather and suede. The debut of the new production GV80 Coupé will take place alongside the restyling of the standard GV80.