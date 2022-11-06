Genesis GV60 vs Polestar 2: Which Electric Newcomer Should You Choose?

Do you ever feel like you’re getting old? Here are two brands that didn’t even exist three years ago. Ah, they grow up so fast… Okay, Polestar was Volvo’s racing team and their go-harder division, way before electric cars were seen as just a little more than an SRV car.

And sure, a hip dentist in California will have bought a Genesis here and there to stand out a bit, but these are relatively new brands to us. Especially Genesis. And so we would like to immediately note the following.

Of course, in order to provide you with the latest information regarding the (possible) entry of Genesis into the Dutch and Belgian market, we have emailed the authorized officer of Genesis Europe. Unfortunately, he couldn’t tell us more than what was already known: that the brand first visits Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, and only later ‘the rest of Europe’, although it is not yet known which countries exactly.

Those earlier reports also indicated that it would initially concern the G70, GV70, G80 and GV80 (fairly large sedans and, if there is a V in the name, SUVs), while our British colleagues used the GV60 for this test. come on. You can think of it as the same, but a size smaller. Well, uncertainty is king for the time being, but it does not seem inconceivable to us that this GV60 will eventually also find its way to the Benelux.

The appearance of the Genesis GV60

So go ahead with the goat. The GV60 doesn’t look very familiar. In fact, some extremely confused passers-by thought they were dealing with a small Bentley. But behind that (fairly ‘borrowed’) badge with wings, this Genesis is a car you’ve met before. The offspring of mother Hyundai, the GV60 is said to be the chic, premium, ‘Taste the Difference’ version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Same batteries, same motors, same high-voltage charging capacities, same possibilities to power something yourself – even a stranded EV, if you’re in a philanthropic mood. Interestingly enough, a possibility that neither Audi nor BMW can offer you.

How about the Polestar 2?

Polestar also loves to recycle. The 2 borrows its basis from the Volvo XC40. We’re not sure yet if that matters. Audi buyers seem never really concerned that their A3 has the same chassis and engine as Skoda’s cheaper and considerably roomier Octavia. No, at best you can say that EVs force premium car designers to work harder to justify the fact that they exist at all.

To make things even more interesting, we’ve made a complete mess of our competitors’ specs. You’ll love the Polestar 2 TG mostly encountered with Performance Pack. That’s the top of the line, with its twin engines pounding 476 horsepower against it, twenty-way manually adjustable suspension you’ll never touch and some dubious copper details.

‘Look at the petrol cars from Genesis and you wonder what Hyundai goes to all this effort for’

However, our suspicion has always been that the single-engine Polestar 2 Long Range with the 78-kWh battery might be the wiser choice. It is immediately about 9,000 euros cheaper, delivers 245 hp in power compared to the fast showpiece, but it does come 60 kilometers further.

The Genesis is faster

Our Genesis is The Fast Boy. That of 435 hp, which with a temporary boost (via a button on the steering wheel) can even increase to 490 hp. If he can make it difficult for the wisest, most balanced and complete Polestar 2 option, this Hyundai Deluxe certainly has a chance to succeed. The existence of Genesis might just make sense.

This is in contrast to the brand’s previous petrol attempts; that made you wonder why Hyundai did its best to ‘do an Infiniti’. Low country prices are therefore not yet available, but the twin-engined GV60 must fetch at least 71,000 euros for our Eastern neighbors; that is seriously shocking when a top Polestar 2 (also in Germany, to keep it comparable) costs 13,000 euros less.

However, a GV60 does not always have to be that expensive; in Germany prices start around 56k. In any case, his looks are bursting with confidence, with those split headlights and that wondrous lightning bolt in the C-pillar. And just like his Hyundai cousin, he manages to make you believe that this hefty crossover, longer than a Range Rover Evoque, is in fact a small and uncluttered bakkie.

The look of the Polestar 2

The Polestar is still clean, sleek and endlessly prettier than the frog-like Tesla Model 3, but no one stops to ask if it’s a little Bentley. No questions are asked about it at all, now that we think about it.

We also think that Genesis is a cool thing, with those outrageous wheels and that spoiler over the entire rear window. Open a door and behind it is a checkered leather seat, softer than the Polestar’s seats, and a cabin with a lot to do. Of course it always applies that what one person finds beautiful for another is just an affected, unnecessary gimmick.

The Polestar is just not interested in being a meme on wheels. There is very little inside that stirs the tongues. The big screen is an Android tablet that now – finally – also supports Apple CarPlay and even, reluctantly, houses a Tesla-like game.

We expected this slightly diluted Polestar to be a Scandinavian chill spot, but the chassis throws a spanner in the works. It feels like it has some cheap suspension. Most things are fine – drive over a bridge with a hump and he won’t thump on it. But a hole in the road or a manhole cover is taken with some noise.

The driving behaviour

The Genesis is much more compliant and manages to keep its occupants better separated from the unpleasantness of the road surface. Drive a little faster – something that is very tempting in this car – and the handling does not seem to be able to keep up with the speed.

If you’ve pressed the Boost button and if a bowling ball is tossed forward, the GV60 will wobble a bit. Just think what you would get if Rolls-Royce made a hot hatch. Fast, but boat-like.

Then the Polestar is a lot more balanced in terms of sport. The steering is sharper, there’s plenty of grip and the brake pedal confidently and progressively takes the swing out of gear without getting in the way of regeneration too much. But that doesn’t mean you should immediately write off the Genesis as the first fairground act.

The interior

It makes fun of the Polestar when it comes to rear seat space, because it has more legroom and a flat floor where the Polestar is still saddled with an old transmission tunnel. It also feels more spacious, with more glass, and there is more luggage space. Neither has a real one frunkat most a place where you can lose your cable.

And the build quality of both makes every Tesla we ever drive ashamed of. Each panel fits exactly and nothing rattles. The Genesis drove an average of 4.3 kilometers on one kWh, which is not terribly special for a two-engine crossover with a lot of ompf. He promised, in the warm week he spent with us, 465 kilometers of range, but did not kick it further than 362 kilometers.

What about the range?

With a 350-kW charger you only have to stand for 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent full; with a 50-kW charger it will take you an hour and 13 minutes. We had expected that the Polestar with its one engine would be more economical with electricity, and it did: on a long trip on the highway with air conditioning on, it managed to squeeze 5.1 kilometers from every kWh.

That dropped to 4.5 km/kWh when challenged by the speed traps of the GV60. Polestar itself claims 5.8 km/kWh and a range of 540 kilometers, which in our ‘real world’ amounted to 451 kilometers. It shows once again how much you sacrifice if you decide to go for De Snelle.

It’s remarkable how new brands are (well, sort of) the EVscene storm and immediately put the big names in the car world to the fire. We weren’t always too impressed with Genesis’ normally motorized offerings, but this GV60 feels like the right product at the right time: it’s an oddly charming and quirky characterful EV in a solid and highly practical base.

The final verdict

The Polestar 2 may not get as far on a charge as a Model 3, or be as entertaining when parked, but otherwise it literally does everything better. The winner? Oh, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Looks cooler, is more spacious and costs a punch less. If it’s between the two, it’s more a matter of taste and personality.

We would go for the 2, on the smallest wheels, but a cheaper version of the GV60 is a fascinating alternative anyway. Korean cars are no longer adherents, they have become leaders in their class, and you can safely take this one a lot more seriously than it seems to itself.

The winner: Polestar 2 Long Range (14/20)

An excellent and attractive looking product for a lower price, but don’t underestimate the Genesis.

Second place: Genesis GV60 Sport Plus (14/20)

A strange, but very nice guy. Cheaper versions can make it difficult for the European elite.

Specifications Polestar 2 Long Range (2022)

Engine

1 e-motor

Drive

front wheels

Assets

231 hp

330 Nm

Acceleration

0-100 in 7.1 seconds

Range (statement)

539 km

top speed

160 km/h

Weight

1,994 kg

Battery capacity

78 kWh

Luggage compartment

405 l

Prices

€ 52,200 (NL)

€ 41,140 (B)

Specifications Genesis GV60 Sport Plus (2022)

Engine

2 e-motors

Drive

four wheels

Assets

436 hp (490 in Boost)

700 Nm

Acceleration

0-100 in 4.0 seconds

Range (statement)

465 km

top speed

235 km/h

Weight

2,095 kg

Battery capacity

77 kWh

Luggage compartment

432 l

Prices

nb (NL)

nb (B)