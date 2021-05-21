Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police General Command included, to its fleet of vehicles, the “Genesis GV 80 – 2021”, the first model of the “GV 80” to enter the region at all, and the first model of SUV of this brand, in cooperation with the Juma Al Majid Foundation, the exclusive agent. For Genesis cars in the UAE.

Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, said: “We in Dubai Police are keen to include the latest models in our fleet of vehicles, the most efficient and flexible to deal with various situations and situations, and in a way that enhances our work mechanisms to achieve the objectives of Dubai Police and to extend security and safety in Emirate. We are happy to cooperate with the Juma Al Majid Corporation, which is one of the oldest and most committed national companies, and we are confident that this car will contribute to improving our performance thanks to its exceptional characteristics and innovative specifications that help us perform our tasks optimally.