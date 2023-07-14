Importing to the Netherlands becomes a lot easier with this Genesis G90 for Europe.

What’s bigger than a huge and luxurious sedan? An absolute top limo is still the pinnacle of automotive enjoyment. It is no coincidence that brands such as Audi, BMW and especially Mercedes-Benz go big with their A8, 7 Series and S-Class. Soon a name can be added, namely the Genesis G90. huh, what? Does that tell us anything? Yes!

Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury brand, as Lexus is to Toyota. Just like the Lexus LS, the G90 is a direct competitor for the limos of the German Three. The brand has existed in the United States for some time and they are not doing it wrong there. Now it’s Europe’s turn. Genesis is not yet active in the Netherlands, but in Germany well. There you can get the GV60, G70, GV70, G80 and GV80.

Genesis G90 for Europe

An absolute top model has now been added in the form of this Genesis G90! That is the ultimate sedan from the South Koreans. The car is already available in the US, this is the version that you can buy in Germany later. The huge sloop will now make its public debut at Goodwood 2023.

There will be a short wheelbase Genesis G90, that’s the white one in the pictures. But hey, if you’re going for a luxury limousine, get the G90 Long Wheel Base, which is the dark blue one in the pictures. As you can see it is equipped with epic manhole cover rims and that is really the only thing that is really important on a topmlimo.

It has remained a chic appearance with some recognizable design details. The grille is typical Genesis and the twin flat taillights are quite unique. In that respect, Luc Donckerwolke (the design director) has done a great job. Which is very cool: they have completely opted for a chic look.

No faux-sporty AMG or M sports packages. That’s out of place on a luxury limo. Instead, the Genesis G90 features a lot of chrome and manhole covers. Mounting these types of wheels is the ultimate way to say that you are doing well financially. In terms of engines, there is a choice of two 3.5 V6 turbo engines, one with 375 hp/530 Nm and one with 410 hp/550 Nm.

Cons

So are there any drawbacks? Je, for an absolute top limo the name is questionable: Genesis G90. Sounds like a passage in a thin-leafed holy book. As with Infiniti (Nissan’s luxury brand), the naming is not really great, because type names such as the GV60, G70, or GV80 do not tell us much.

So neither does G90. There is logic: G is a limo or station, GV stands for a crossover. The number indicates where Genesis positions the model. The GV60 is the same size as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. G90 is at the top of the food chain.

The second disadvantage is the depreciation. These types of cars are quite expensive new, but used they are just as desirable as sweaty men with sports shoes in cocktail bars. This means that the depreciation is really going to be insane.

That is already the case with the German three top sedans, but if such a badge is missing, the depreciation is even faster. A great car to buy in 15 years. When the Genesis G90 will be available for Europe and what the prices will be, is not yet known.

This article Genesis G90 for Europe gets these great manhole cover rims appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Genesis #G90 #Europe #awesome #manhole #cover #rims