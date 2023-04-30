Nogales, Sonora.- In a family atmosphere, full of color, music, dance and many spectacular events, the coronation of the Queen of the Traditional Flower Festivals 2023to Genesis Yamileth Balderas Monteswhose event this time included the LGBT+ society and the differently-abled community.

He municipal president Juan Francisco Gim Nogales and his wife, the first lady Griselda Quintero de Gimthey placed the crown to the winners of this contest, from sixth place to Her Majesty of these festivities, including the winners of the LGBT+ community.

During the ceremony held at the CAADES facilitieswhere these annual festivities are held, the municipal trustee, Edna Soto Gracia, the councilor Lydia Adelaida Gutiérrez Gómez, and some special guests, participated in the coronation of the princesses, as well as the farewell to the outgoing queen, Nicole Carolina Bojórquez Quijada.

In the act, the Queen of the LGBT+ Society, Ámber Said Portillo Ruizas well as the Sovereign of ladies with different abilities, Jazmín Ibarra Félixwhich this year were integrated into the contest to choose who will represent Nogales in the different events of 2023.

Queens, princesses, personalities, who led the party. Photo: Courtesy

Prior to the coronation of the new sovereign, a caravan spectacular of the candidates, along Obregón avenue, from Campillo street to the CAADES facilities, where the formal event to celebrate Children’s Day was held.

The candidates who paraded aboard their respective float were: Evelyn Jazmín Ibarra Núñez, Grecia Ramírez Soto, Xiomara Soto Favela, Ángela Valeria Andrade Delgado, Génesis Yamileth Balderas Montes, Claudia Briseño Ruíz and Yaneth Briseño Ruiz.