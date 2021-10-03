Before the derby this Sunday evening, Bruno Genesio has everything to be able to comfortably follow this flagship match. His team disposed of PSG 2-0 without the Parisian stars being able to stand out. Rennes is replaced and the Breton coach inevitably relishes this victory. Attentive follower of his former Lyon team, Bruno Genesio even paid tribute to the work of Peter Bosz, who according to him deserved to be the first to defeat PSG after the Parc des Princes game narrowly won by the Parisians last month. .

” We played the game we needed, with everything we need to beat this team: desire, solidarity, an ability to put in a lot of effort. We added play, pressing and also a share of success that we had missed. The turning point of the match is Messi’s free kick on the bar, that would have changed a lot of things. We can talk about an exploit, even if we believed we were capable of doing it. We had seen good things in recent weeks. And doing that two and a half days after a European Cup match, it shows that there is quality. And we end up with a lot of young people in the field, it shows that we have resources. There is a typical team that is emerging a bit, but we will need everyone. Peter Bosz would have deserved to be the first coach to bring down PSG two weeks ago “, Slipped Bruno Genesio, who confirmed that he would be fine in front of his television this Sunday evening to follow the derby between OL and ASSE.