In the necropolis of Las Gobas (county of Treviño, Burgos) 42 bodies were recovered, buried between the 7th and 11th centuries. The one numbered 29 had three children. One died as a newborn or was stillborn, another did not survive the age of four, and the third died young, but had offspring, a little boy who did not celebrate his seventh birthday. The scope of this family drama is known thanks to the analysis of ancient DNA. The work, published in Science Advances, combines classical archaeology with genetics to uncover all the secrets of a community that lived and died in isolation for five centuries. The sequencing of the genome of those buried there has revealed their high level of inbreeding, the pathogens they had and even a case of smallpox that clarifies the arrival of the disease to the Iberian Peninsula.

Las Gobas is a complex located in a gorge carved by the Laño River and which forms part of what some have called the Iberian Cappadocia. There is evidence that people have lived there since prehistoric times. But it was not until the 6th century when more than a dozen caves were excavated and refurbished. It must have been the refuge of a group of hermits who gave the place a spiritual value. In the following century, two of them were converted into churches and a specific area was reserved for a cemetery. From previous studies, led by archaeologists such as the emeritus professor of the University of the Basque Country, Agustín Azkárate, or Lourdes Herrasti, from the Aranzadi Science Society, it is known that the beginnings of the community, formed by a population of Basque ancestors, must have been violent: two of its founders have sword wounds. “One has a wound perimortemwith a tangential cut in the brain,” Herrasti explains. “The other also has a sword wound in the head, but it healed, so he lived,” he adds. Now, a new investigation of what they call archaeogenetics, has allowed us to know that these two founders were cousins, the family tree of individual number 29 or that they barely had any genetic material from those who then dominated the peninsula.

The investigation, led by Ricardo Rodríguez Varela of the Centre for Palaeogenetics (CPG) at Stockholm University (Sweden), combines genetic, archaeological and historical data to reveal the high level of inbreeding in this northern community, which, as shown by its genes, remained relatively isolated despite the turbulence of those times. The first to be buried are from a few decades before the arrival of the Muslims to the peninsula and the fall of the Visigoth kingdom. The first ones managed to conquer Pamplona, ​​just one hundred kilometres from Las Gobas, whose settlement was very close to the initial border between Christians and Muslims.

Aerial view of part of the necropolis. Almost all of the buried were related to at least one other of the buried. Asier Izaguirre/Aranzadi Society of Sciences

“Of the 41 individuals that they [el equipo de Azkárate] “They have excavated, we have obtained the DNA of 39″, recalls Rodríguez Varela. From their analysis and genetic comparison with other present and past populations, they were able to place the inhabitants of Las Gobas on a kind of genetic map of the peninsula. “We know that the Muslim border should not be too far away, so we wanted to see the impact of this Islamic conquest,” adds the researcher from the University of Stockholm. The weight of the conquest was carried by Berber groups and only an elite were of Arab origin. “In the ancestry of these individuals over time we see an increase in the North African component, but the levels are much lower during these five centuries than in the medieval populations of the south,” he details.

The isolation from the rest of the world is confirmed by comparing the different genomes of those buried with each other. From previous archaeological studies, it was known that Las Gobas had two phases. In the first, until the 9th century, they lived and were buried there. In the second, the living abandoned the caves and went to the valley, leaving them only as a necropolis. “What we found is that in the first phase there is a lot of endogamy, high consanguinity, with a lot of offspring between close relatives, such as first cousins. In the second phase this also occurred, although to a lesser extent,” Rodríguez Varela points out.

Genetics has also made it possible to estimate the presence of various diseases. Although pathologies of viral origin rarely leave their trace in the DNA of those affected, the same does not happen with those of bacterial origin. Thus, they identified up to six conditions in the different remains analysed. Almost all of them were zoonoses, originating from interaction with an animal, such as the red disease, caused by the bacteria Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiaeor relapsing fever, caused by Borrelia recurrentis. “The E. rhusiopathiaea bacterium that causes a skin disease through contamination of open wounds, usually infects humans through contact with domestic animals, suggesting that animal husbandry was important to this community,” recalls CPG researcher and co-author of the study, Zoé Pochon, in a note.

Among those buried there is one who had smallpox. The discovery is of great significance. It is the oldest case of smallpox detected by genetic analysis in southern Europe. Being one of the diseases that, until its eradication, caused the most deaths in history, its entry into the Iberian Peninsula is a subject of debate among scientists. This strain fits with those found in individuals of similar chronologies from Scandinavia, Germany and Russia, which suggests the pan-European presence of smallpox during the Middle Ages. Combined with the fact of the reduced North African genetic footprint, it would rule out the arrival of smallpox from the south and with the Muslims, as some theses maintained.

For Professor Agustín Azkárate, Las Gobas is a special site: “The artificial caves of Las Gobas are located 20-30 km from the important Basque necropolises of Aldaieta and San Martín de Dulantzi. Despite the proximity, the cultural funerary habits are completely different.” While in the caves the deceased were buried, Azkárate points out that they did so “without any grave goods and the serious stab wounds to the skulls that reveal undoubted confrontations are striking (in two cases). The Aldaieta-type cemeteries have grave goods and the frequent presence of weapons inside the burials.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.