Generic drugmakers have begun rolling out the first copycats of anti-obesity drugs such as Ozempic and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy.

The Danish firm and Eli Lilly reign supreme in the market. Novo’s share price has nearly tripled since 2021, and it is worth more than half a trillion dollars. Total sales of the sector, including Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, are expected to reach $150 billion by 2033, according to BMO Capital Markets.

But the patents underpinning these miracle cures are numbered. Older, less effective versions of these drugs have already lost exclusivity and are being copied by Teva and Sandoz. The next critical point will be in 2026, when semaglutide, the key ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, goes off patent in Canada. It is the second-largest market for GLP-1, the class of drugs that includes Wegovy. Success for the generic in Canada would make it easier for it to crack the U.S. market, where patents expire in the next decade. It might even help U.S. lawmakers lower prices before then.

The fate of Humira illustrates how dramatic the arrival of generics can be. AbbVie’s anti-inflammatory drug hit peak sales of more than $20 billion in 2022. But since 2023, copycats have cornered nearly a fifth of the market, and AbbVie’s Humira revenue fell by a third in the first half of this year, to just $5 billion. Apply that to obesity and you have a $30 billion revenue opportunity. If Sandoz, which is already working on a generic for semaglutide, were to achieve even a third of that, its revenue would double by 2023.

Novo Nordisk is hoping to manage this assault by launching new and improved products. Its next big hope is CagriSema, similar to Wegovy but more effective. The problem is that Wegovy and Ozempic are already highly effective. Future drugs may offer only marginal improvements, making it difficult to compete with cheaper generics. For now, shareholders are not pricing in the threat. Novo Nordisk is trading at more than 30 times its 2024 forecast earnings; Sandoz at just 13 times. That gap is likely to narrow soon.

