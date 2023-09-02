The goal is to go from the current 36% of the total number of drugs to 40% in 2 years, says Tiago Vicente, President of PróGenéricos
Generic drugs exist in Brazil since 1999. They have 36% of the market. the president of ProGenericTiago de Moraes Vicente, 44 years old, said that the sector seeks to reach 40% in 2 years.
The goal is to then reach the share of the largest economies, where the share of generics exceeds 50% of the total. But Tiago Vicente drew attention to the fact that generics have existed in these countries for much longer, since the 1970s. full of the interview (23min).
There was growth of 3.67% in the 1st half of 2023. The drug industry fell 0.64% in the period.
Below are excerpts from the interview:
- price compared – “It is at least 35% smaller [do que os não-genéricos]by law, but in some cases it can cost up to 80% less”;
- lower public spending – “This provides savings to the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde], a buyer of our medicines. There is also an indirect gain: those who have access to more medication use the SUS less”;
- INPI – “The law that establishes the non-contingency of INPI resources was a victory not only for the generic drug industry, but for society as a whole”;
- judicialization – “Patent law has a well-established duration of 20 years. There are cases of judicialization, delaying the launch of generics or suspending generics in use due to a discussion about whether the patent should have ended in year X or Y and this should not be a discussion, because it is very well defined in the law. We are not just talking about medication for headaches, we are talking about medication for diabetes and cancer. There are some actions that intend to extend the patent for up to 8 years”;
- roof – “Today 90% of cataloged diseases can be treated with generic drugs available on the Brazilian market”;
- high qualification – “40% [dos funcionários da indústria de genéricos] have completed high school and another 40% have completed higher education, including very qualified people, with a doctorate, who do research”.
#Generics #seek #expand #market #share
Leave a Reply