The goal is to go from the current 36% of the total number of drugs to 40% in 2 years, says Tiago Vicente, President of PróGenéricos

Generic drugs exist in Brazil since 1999. They have 36% of the market. the president of ProGenericTiago de Moraes Vicente, 44 years old, said that the sector seeks to reach 40% in 2 years.

The goal is to then reach the share of the largest economies, where the share of generics exceeds 50% of the total. But Tiago Vicente drew attention to the fact that generics have existed in these countries for much longer, since the 1970s. full of the interview (23min).

There was growth of 3.67% in the 1st half of 2023. The drug industry fell 0.64% in the period.

Below are excerpts from the interview: