“We are seeing an increase in the prices of raw materials and energy of 20 or 30 percent. Businesses would like to pass this cost on to consumers and the public health system, but it cannot be the final consumer who has to pay. We are trying to figure out how to calm the increases, but guidelines are needed from the ministry and from AIFA because they would help us manage them”. This was stated by the Intercenter General Manager of Emilia-Romagna, Adriano Leli, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2022 report of the Nomisma Observatory: ‘The system of generic drugs in Italy’, held at the Auditorium of the Ara Pacis in Rome.