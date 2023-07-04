Brazil Agencyi

07/03/2023 – 22:12

A survey by Procon de São Paulo found a difference of up to 969% in the prices of generic drugs. Among the reference drugs, the biggest difference was 166%. The survey was released on Monday (3).

Among generic products, the greatest price difference was detected in the municipality of Presidente Prudente (SP), where Nimesulide 100 mg and 12 pills was found at R$ 31.96 in a pharmacy, and at R$ 2.99, in another – a difference of 969%.

In the comparison between the reference drugs, the greatest variation was found in the city of Guaíra (SP): the drug Lasix (Furosemide), from the manufacturer Sanofi-Aventis, 40 mg, with 20 pills, was sold at R$ 23.94 in one location and R$9 in another, a variation of 166%.

The survey collected prices on the websites of the main pharmacy chains and in 126 physical stores in the interior and coast of São Paulo, between the 5th and 7th of June. The table with the prices of medicines can be seen here.

“The objective of this annual price survey by Procon-SP is to offer reference values ​​for consumers in São Paulo and reinforce the importance of researching prices in various establishments before buying”, highlighted Procon-SP in a note.

The survey also compared the average prices of generics with the reference ones. In all establishments, the average prices of generics were cheaper than the reference ones, with the greatest difference found in Praia Grande (65.64%).

Comparing current prices with those of 12 months ago, Procon-SP found that the value of medicines rose, on average, 9.84% – above, therefore, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the analyzed period , which changed by 3.94%.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) determines that pharmacies and drugstores cannot exceed the maximum price allowed by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED). The maximum price list can be checked here.
























