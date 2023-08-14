In Beirut it is almost impossible to escape. The hum during a morning coffee on the balcony, or the soot particles on the white yogurt at the restaurant down the street. Even when you float on your back in the infinity pool from that one hotel with a roof terrace, thick black plumes float past in front of the clear blue sky.

Many thousands of roaring diesel generators keep daily life going in the Lebanese capital and beyond. Factories, hospitals, schools, shops and households fill the few hours that the state electricity company can supply today with power from these heavily polluting and noisy monstrosities.

Although diesel generators have always been part of the power supply in Lebanon, their use has increased rapidly since 2019. That year, the Lebanese economy fell into a deep crisis, caused by decades of mismanagement. Since then, the Lebanese pound has lost about 98 percent of its value, people often lost all their savings, and the government shut down more and more services. A low point was reached two years ago, when state-owned electricity company EDL only supplied electricity for one hour a day.

In wealthy neighborhoods

The result is a Wild West of privately owned generators, in the middle of residential areas, in parking lots, next to buildings, all over the city. Moreover, there are not only more generators, but they are also on for much longer, sometimes almost all day in rich neighborhoods.

Generator owners are often organized locally, in what Lebanese have come to call the ‘generator mafia’. In practice, they are a kind of cartels that negotiate with the local government and make mutual agreements about prices or the distribution of customers in the neighbourhoods.

“They are abusing the crisis and asking way too much money for electricity,” says Diana Karam, a resident of a fairly poor working-class neighborhood in Beirut. “And if the value of the Lebanese pound falls [ten opzichte van de dollar]then they raise the prices. But when the pound rises again, they don’t adjust it.”

Prices vary by neighborhood and often by income, but in some cases ten amps – just enough to turn on the air conditioning – can cost up to $ 200 to 300 (180 to 270 euros) per month. According to a study by Human Rights Watch, an average Lebanese household now spends 44 percent of its income on generator costs, the poorest households sometimes even more. A generator also does not guarantee electricity all day long, especially among the lower incomes. It makes properly storing food or medications in the refrigerator almost impossible on some days, says Karam. But complaining too much can cost her dearly. The generator owner can simply disconnect you from the power, and switching to a competitor is usually not possible because either owners have mutually agreed not to take over customers from each other, or because there is no alternative nearby.

There is legislation that prescribes filters on the exhausts of generators, but it is not enforced

Generator owners, if they talk to a journalist at all, will usually deny that they are making too much money from the energy scarcity. “I used to earn well, but I lost a lot because of the banking crisis,” says generator owner Paul Maouad in his office a few blocks away in the neighborhood. “Now the diesel is also very expensive and many people can no longer afford it. So things are going much less well.”

On his desk are a calculator and scattered packs of Lebanese pound or US dollar banknotes. During the conversation, local residents regularly come to the counter to pay their bill.

Maouad says running generators has been a legitimate business for decades. He denies that people in his neighborhood would not be able to change owners. “Here you can do that, as long as they pay their bills with me first,” he says with a laugh.

Generators are often very polluting and can pose a health risk. Photos Tobias Schreiner

The electricity crisis does not only exacerbate disparities in an already very unequal country. An additional problem is the greatly deteriorated air quality. The exhaust of such a generator constantly coughs out fumes and particles that contain many toxic substances. At best, this is done high on the roof; at worst, it’s right next to your bedroom window.

Researchers speak of a worsening health crisis. Due to the increased use of diesel generators, the amount of carcinogens is estimated to have increased by about 300 percent compared to before the crisis. In densely populated parts of the capital, the devices could account for a quarter to nearly half of daily emissions of carcinogenic particles, according to researchers at the American University of Beirut. There is legislation that prescribes filters on the exhausts of generators, but it is not enforced.

Without supervision

In any case, the sector operates very informally and virtually without supervision. And while certainly not all owners rip off their customers, the part that does leave a significant mark on the electricity supply in the country. Complaining about excessive prices hardly ever helps, and the sector also often maintains good contacts with local political parties, which sometimes set prices at municipal level. And it works the same way in other layers of the industry: diesel importers also behave like a cartel and benefit from keeping prices high.

Nevertheless, some Lebanese are succeeding in becoming less dependent or even breaking free from the generator sector. For the past two years, more and more solar panels have been appearing on the roofs of buildings in the country. The real ‘solar boom’ is mainly driven by expats and wealthier Lebanese, but people in the (lower) middle class also spend their savings on a few solar panels. This often happens with the help of the large and widespread Lebanese diaspora. Because even though solar panels are not cheap here, in the long run it is better than the expensive diesel generator.

Solar panels can sometimes provide a solution. Photo Tobias Schreiner

Last year, Rana Raouda used almost all of her savings to install ten solar panels on the roof of her birthplace, a smaller apartment building near the coast in Beirut. “After the generator owner suddenly increased the monthly price by fifty dollars, I decided I had to get rid of it. As an artist without a fixed salary, I cannot handle that unreliability.”

The national energy agency estimates that more than fifty thousand households are now equipped with solar panels, about four percent of the total. But the question is whether they can really form a sustainable alternative to the generator, especially in cities.

One of the problems is that space quickly runs out. Especially in high-rise buildings, there is a lack of sufficient square meters. “What do those few panels on the roof of such a luxury apartment with fifteen floors do?” Raouda wonders, referring to the buildings around her. “My neighbors argue about who can use how much and which part of the roof. Thank God I live here alone with my daughter.”

Sprawl

The proliferation of solar panels illustrates that demand for them is driven more by economic motives than environmental ones. And that means it’s every man for himself. There are few large, collective projects by the government, residents or organizations that systematically supply neighbourhoods, especially poor ones, with electricity. The electricity network itself should also be modernized in order to allow sustainable energy on a larger scale.

Lebanese point, among other things, to the political influence of the generator mafia in the country as the reason that solar energy is not being stimulated more strongly. After previous attempts failed in recent years, there is currently another law before the Lebanese parliament that should allow the purchase and sale of solar energy. That could make a huge difference, thinks Najat Sabila, air quality researcher at the American University of Beirut and activist. Yet she is also reserved about this: in practice, all kinds of sectors in Lebanon are controlled by prominent party figures and a handful of other influential Lebanese. “So it remains to be seen whether we can prevent the solar energy sector from falling into the hands of the same mafia.”

