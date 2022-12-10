Developments in the production of green electricity are moving at lightning speed. More and more researchers have their own eureka moment when their invention turns out to work. But putting that invention into practice often turns out to be difficult. The Israeli Electriq Global succeeds. The company has developed a generator that converts hydrogen powder into electricity. And one of those generators is located in Ridderkerk, where it supplies a crane with green electricity.

Electriq Global has found a simple way to convert hydrogen powder into green electricity. The advantage of hydrogen powder is that, unlike the gaseous form of hydrogen, there is little pressure build-up. And so no special safety devices are required. Electriq Global even calls the powder the “safest form of hydrogen,” writes RTL News. According to Baruch Halpert, CEO of the company, processing it is as easy as making a cup of coffee.

The advantages and disadvantages of hydrogen powder and green electricity

“It’s as much of an upgrade in user experience as Nespresso offered when it came out with its coffee pods. We are now doing something similar with hydrogen,’ says Halpert. All the company needs is water and pallets of hydrogen powder. The hydrogen contained in the powder is stored, released and converted thanks to a catalyst plate. What remains can be recharged and converted back into hydrogen powder. The solution is also recyclable.

The generator was named Joshua and has a capacity of 8 kW and 80 kWh. It can run at full power for 10 hours if you feed it 5 kilos of hydrogen. The problem with this technique is that it comes with a hefty price tag. The special generator sets are now twice as expensive as standard generators. Electriq Global has the patent on this technology and has already invested 20 million euros in the technique. So whether we will soon see more ‘Joshua’ generators remains to be seen…