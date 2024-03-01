Generative Artificial Intelligence to improve driving assistance systems and therefore the safety of motorists, passengers and pedestrians. A frontier that many are crossing, placing in the future of the automobile also – if not above all – this sector, completely disconnected from all the others. A concrete example comes from the partnership between Bosch and Microsoft, whose objective is to allow vehicles to evaluate situations and react accordingly, contributing to improving road safety, which represents the hope of 60% of the participants in the Bosch Tech Compass in this year, a globally representative survey on the topics of technology and AI.

In concrete terms…

But let's go in order. Today, when it comes to training systems for autonomous driving, AI meets its limits. Current driver assistance systems can detect people, animals, objects and vehicles, but in the near future generative AI could help determine whether a situation could potentially lead to an accident. Generative AI uses large amounts of data to train autonomous driving systems, allowing them to draw better conclusions and act accordingly. For example, we could deduce whether an object on the road in front of us is a plastic bag or a damaged part of the vehicle. This information can be used to communicate directly with the driver, for example by displaying a warning, or to initiate appropriate driving maneuvers, such as braking and turning on the emergency lights. Bosch and Microsoft have already collaborated on the development of a universal software platform for the seamless connection between cars and the cloud, and now aim to work together to identify new opportunities that can bring the technology to the cutting edge to their customers and the autonomous vehicle industry.

Over 120 specific applications

Bosch's AI experts are currently working on more than 120 specific applications, made possible by new AI models, aimed at the company's employees and customers. These include generating powerful software code, chatbots, and voicebots to support technicians or interact with consumers. Another application is AskBosch, the AI-assisted internal search engine launched at the end of 2023. It offers fast access to a wide variety of data sources, i.e. sources scattered throughout the intranet, using NLP. In addition to externally available data, AskBosch also includes internal data sources, allowing collaborators to find company-specific information. Generative AI also speeds up production: In pilot projects at two Bosch plants in Germany, generative AI creates synthetic images with the aim of developing and making optical inspection solutions widely available by optimizing existing AI models. Bosch expects these solutions to reduce the planning, launch and deployment times of AI applications from the current 6-12 months to just a few weeks. Upon completion of the pilot project, the synthetic data generation service will be offered to all Bosch locations. “Generative AI is an innovation accelerator. It can transform industry, as happened with the invention of the computer.”, explains Tanja Rueckert, member of the Bosch Board of Management and Chief Digital Officer. And the same concept also emerged in the latest Bosch Tech Compass 2024: 64% of those interviewed believe that AI is the most important technology for the future. A year ago, only 41% believed this.