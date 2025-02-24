The generative AI has promoted productivity at unprecedented levels, but has also provided cybercriminals a powerful ally. Tools such as ChatgPT or Copilot, designed to optimize code development, are being used to improve attacks, automate fraud and create … more sophisticated scams. With the ability to generate ‘malware’, falsify identities and evade security controls, the AI ​​has redefined cybercrime, raising an unprecedented challenge for cybersecurity and forcing companies to reinforce their digital defenses. “In particular, a sensitive improvement is being seen in the attacks of ‘phishing and social engineering, which make it very difficult for the end user to identify that it is fraud,” says Andrés de Benito, responsible for cybersecurity of Capgemini Spain, in reference to the appearance of generative AI tools that allow cybercriminals to develop more sophisticated attacks.

The advancement of the generative AI has not only perfected the ‘phishing and social engineering, but also reduced the entrance barrier for cybercriminals, Eusebio Nieva, technical director of Check Point Software for Spain and Portugal warns. Its ability to automate fraud, develop malicious code and adapt attacks in real time has multiplied threats, Nieva explains. These techniques allow to evade security controls more easily and compromise business networks without the need for advanced knowledge, says Nieva. According to Check Point and IDC, 65% of companies expect to allocate 9% of their budget to the generative safety, Nieva highlights.

Access to cybercrime has become even easier with the integration of the generative AI in the ‘malware’ model as a service, warns Josep Albors, director of Research and Awareness of ESET Spain. Now, criminals without technical knowledge can not only acquire kits and tools ready for use, but also generate malicious code with AI, Albors explains. Although this code does not reach the level of the most sophisticated threats, it is functional enough to carry out effective attacks and generate important economic benefits, says Albors.

Rapid revolution

Cybercrime is rapidly evolving with the emergence of generative AI, which facilitates the creation of more sophisticated and convincing threats on a large scale. Although the ‘malware’ generated by AI is still in its early stages, its impact is already evident. The ‘Deepfake’ scams and hyperrealist ‘phishing’ attacks are making social engineering more effective than ever, says Luis Corrons, an expert in cybersecurity of Digital Gen. Cybercriminals can imitate real voices, falsify documents and automate Phishing campaigns that dynamically adapt to their victims, he says.

Javier Jarauta, director of the Master in Cybersecurity of the Higher Technical School of Engineering Comillas Icai, highlights how this technology has raised the level of threats. The generative AI allows the creation of highly persuasive ‘pHishing’ emails, the analysis of data for directed attacks and the cloning of voice and images with Deepfakes. In addition, it facilitates the automation of the mass’ phishing, the evasion of security controls, the generation of malicious chatbots, the replication of fraudulent domains and the use of ‘Machine Learning’ to identify victims and optimize attacks, he explains.

Greater international cooperation and more specialized training will be necessary

Sonia Silva, director of the degree of AI and computing at the Alfonso X University (Uax), emphasizes that generative AI has provided cybercriminals for an unprecedented level of sophistication, scale and impact. The sophistication comes from the speed with which the AI ​​improves the process of ‘Delivery & Test & Learn’, optimizing the results in less time, says Silva.

«Scale, since it can parallel and create innumerable models capable of generating huge amounts of exits thanks to the generative AI. This multiplies the arrival capacity even in the required times to identify an attack. And if we add sophistication and scale, we observe that the impact is quantified by billions of economic losses, ”he explains.

New strategies for battle AI forces companies to face a very evolving threat panorama, where attacks are more automated, personalized and scalable than ever. A scenario that demands new answers and in which AI itself is key. «To defend themselves with cyber attacks promoted by AI, companies must integrate safety tools based on AI that can detect real -time anomalies. Employee training is equally crucial: people must learn to recognize scams and attacks of ‘pHishing’ enhanced by AI. A zero confidence security model, where access is constantly verified, adds another defense layer, ”explains Glenn Jocher, CEO and Founder of Ultralytics. This expert subraque “companies must address cybersecurity with the same mentality driven by AI that attackers use, being proactive instead of reactive in this new digital battlefield.”

The weakest link

Meanwhile, organizations must face a threat in constant evolution that exploits their vulnerabilities with increasing precision, warns Andrés de Benito, from Capgemini Spain. The end user remains the weakest link, since it lacks the knowledge and tools to detect advanced attacks. Adapting to this scenario requires understanding the risks associated with AI and developing a comprehensive defense strategy that covers technology, processes and people, including not only the organization itself, but also suppliers and customers, explains Benito.

As commented, the generative AI has not only multiplied the scope of cyber attacks, but has also raised the challenge of fighting them, says Sonia Silva, of the Uax. Beyond strengthening traditional defenses, organizations must adopt advanced technologies such as anti -arud and biometric authentication to detect and neutralize real -time attacks. However, the response cannot be limited only to technological tools: international cooperation and the development of regulatory frameworks adapted to this new reality will be key to stop its expansion, says Silva.

IA is also allowing defensive responses to improve

At the operational level, cybersecurity teams are reinforcing their strategies with defensive and automatic learning, explains Luis Corrons, a cybersecurity expert of digital gene. The collaboration between agencies, companies and suppliers allows to share intelligence on threats in real time, facilitating the detection and response to AI -based attacks. In addition, organizations are adopting an in -depth defense model, which combines tools such as firewalls, zero confidence access and continuous monitoring. The key, says Corrons, is to anticipate the attackers using AI to predict, identify and neutralize threats before they cause damage.

The use of Cybersecurity is not new, but the sophistication of the threats based on generative is required to continue evolving, warns Josep Albors, director of research and awareness of ESET Spain. Currently, cybercounts use this technology to generate emails, images, audios and convincing videos that deceive users and lead them to execute malicious code or enter data in fraudulent forms. Over time, IA is expected to perfect malware development, but Albors emphasizes that defensive solutions also advance, allowing to contain these threats with reinforced cybersecurity and more precise detection strategies.

Accelerated race

Looking ahead, the evolution of AI in cybersecurity raises a scenario of constant innovation and a career between attackers and defenders increasingly accelerated, warns Javier Jarauta, from Comillas Icai. Cyberat automation will be more sophisticated, with threats capable of adapting in real time, while defenses will evolve with autonomous predictive and cybersecurity systems. However, the key to mitigating these risks will not only be technological, but strategic: greater international cooperation, specialized training and a Security By Design approach will be required in each new implementation of AI, Jarauta indicates.