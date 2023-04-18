Generative AI.. Is Hollywood ready?
It took Chad Nelson about a week to create thousands of images of furry creatures and magical forests using D-E, an AI image-generating program that went viral last year. Now, Nelson has made the first animated short exclusively using imagery generated by an AI tool.
Nelson’s five-minute film, Critters, was released online this week and introduces viewers to the cute creatures that inhabit the imaginary forest, in what looks like a mixture of Pixar animation and David-style documentaries. Attenborough.
It’s an early example of the possibilities and dangers of using artificial intelligence in filmmaking, a development that both excites and worries Hollywood. Nelson, an animator in San Francisco, didn’t rely on AI for the entire production process: He wrote the script himself, hired actors to score the soundtrack, and animators to bring the creatures to life and animate them. Usually, the process of producing high-quality images in the movie “Ccratters” requires a large team to work for a full six months, says its director, Nelson.
But using OpenAI’s D-E software, the process went much faster. In fact, independent filmmakers and Hollywood studios were among the first users of generative AI tools, which can create text, images and videos based on huge troves of data.
These increasingly sophisticated products can save time and resources, advocates say. It makes actor Harrison Ford, for example, look younger and more youthful in the next part of his “Indiana Jones” series, and restores actor Val Kilmer’s voice in “Top Gun: Maverick” and makes the character “Thanos” more like Josh Brolin in the movie ” Avengers: Infinity War».
But the introduction of these tools is starting to spark feelings of fear. A Goldman Sachs report, released in late March, stated that generative AI could create significant disruptions to the global economy and expose 300 million jobs to automation. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters, is currently in negotiations with movie studios — and how AI can be used to write scripts is one of the main sticking points.
In addition, actors such as Keanu Reeves are sounding the alarm, saying that the rise of generative AI is “scary” and could be a way for producers not to pay artists fair wages and compensation. The use of AI in Hollywood depends, in part, on the direction of the larger issues of intellectual property, approval and contract negotiation. In this context, Ryan Meyer, an equity expert and attorney at the law firm Dorsey & Whitney, says, “Generative AI is a game-changer,” adding, “But there are a lot of problems that need to be solved.”
The truth is, Hollywood is no stranger to artificial intelligence. Before the recent rise of AI chatbots, image-generating software and sound-editing software, studios used the technology to populate battle scenes and in digital animation, says Joshua Glick, a professor of film and media studies at Bard College.
But the images, text and audio that AI companies can now create are far more realistic, he says. Not only are they tools that professional visual effects supervisors might use, says Glick, but they are now available to “ordinary people” as well. Many Hollywood studios view this technology as a way to improve cost-effectiveness and reduce costs.
Greg Brockmann, president of OpenAI, which makes ChatGBT, argues that AI will improve cinema by allowing people to have immersive and interactive experiences with art. He gave an example of the finale of the HBO series “Game of Thrones”. “Imagine if you could ask an AI to create a new ending that takes a different route,” Brockman said in March at a conference in Austin, Texas. “And maybe even put yourself out there as a main character or something, and have interactive experiences.”
But the ubiquity of artificial intelligence is not without risks for the movie industry and related industries such as video games, according to media insiders and news reports. In China, artificial intelligence has taken jobs from video game designers in favor of a computer program that can animate images in seconds, says a report in Rest of the World.
Nelson said that AI is likely to replace some jobs in Hollywood while creating more. He referred as an example to computer editing programs, and how they replaced the old manual film editing functions and processes. “There are some jobs that may disappear completely,” says Nelson. “And there may be some suffering, but in the meantime I think there will be more opportunities.”
