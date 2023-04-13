To many Chinese players do not like the effect of using artificial intelligences generative on their favorite titles and are already starting to turn aroundopenly criticizing the results obtained from the development studies.

As we have reported, in China the adoption of AI-based tools in the video game industry is already massive, to the point of having led to the loss of 70% of job vacancies for professional designers active in the sector.

The problem is that they often do considered work without soul by the players, as well as very mediocre. There was no shortage of controversy. For example, Tencent, the largest video game publisher in the world, has attempted to implement the use of multi-level generative AI, but not always with success and generating quite a few discussions.

In February, the developer of Alchemy Stars was forced to apologize after it was discovered that the game’s posters were made partially by artificial intelligence. Hence, the next posters will be drawn in public sessions, to show that AI is no longer involved.

In another case, an otome game voice actor Tears of Themis he was replaced by an AI after he was arrested, but players didn’t like the fake version of his voice, which is less incisive and less important in tone than the original.

The most striking case, however, is that of Naraka: Bladepoint by NetEase. Last month, during an event, players were able to generate skins for the game with AI. However, many criticized this choice, stating that the artificial drawings were often badly done, with wrong proportions, poorly rendered faces, missing limbs and conveyed a general feeling of being faced with something that had no soul.

Artist Xu Yingying said work that was previously done by ten people can now be done by two with the use of artificial intelligence, which generates images in seconds. This is why companies like AI so much: it helps to cut costs significantly. Amber Yu, another artist, explained that now many customers no longer commission entire drawings, but only retouches to the drawings made by artificial intelligences, with wages reduced to a tenth of the previous ones.