Generations | Millennials have become Finland’s new largest age group, and that can have unexpected consequences.

Finland has received new big age groups, which are millennials in their thirties and forties. HS Visio found out whether they can become the same engine of change as the post-war baby boomers.

Post-war the big age groups have been like a curse word for many young people. They have been accused of something – on the subject and without the subject.

First they filled the universities, then they blocked the labor market, grabbed positions of power for themselves, revolutionized values, and next they fill nursing homes.

They made Finland’s population pyramid deformed, and created the fear of a pension bomb.