Dubai (Etihad)

The Youth Council of the Ministry of Health and Prevention celebrated the International Youth Day, by organizing a number of events, which included a dialogue session entitled “Solidarity of Generations”, in addition to interactive workshops and recreational activities in the presence of a number of young employees of the Ministry.

The dialogue session shed light on the implications of this year’s International Youth Day slogan “Solidarity between generations: Creating a world for all ages”, which emphasizes the importance of youth efforts and their role in achieving sustainable development goals in their societies.

Dr. Rashid Ismail Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The Ministry’s Youth Council represents a promising energy and a future vision that contributes to promoting innovation and continuing the path of health achievements thanks to the support of our wise leadership, who believed that Emirati youth have many potentials that can be employed in leadership. The process of sustainable development in the country, and enhancing their active participation in supporting government efforts to preserve the health of society.