Kathrin Henneberger stands a little apart at the end of the first day of the evacuation of Lützerath. From a mound of earth, barely 100 meters from the edge of the cliff, she observes what is happening with a sad, serious look. Not so long ago, the 35-year-old woman would have been right in the middle, among the squatters of the empty hamlet that is to be dredged as the last place for the Garzweiler II opencast mine. She might have barricaded herself in one of the tree houses from “Lützerath Lives!”, possibly even chained herself to one of the twelve raised hides that police rescuers are laboriously clearing in the background.

Henneberger has been fighting against opencast lignite mining in the Rhenish Revier for a good two decades, first politically with the Cologne Greens, then as an activist. Most recently, until 2020, Henneberger was spokeswoman for “Ende Gelände”, a group that regularly draws attention to itself by storming opencast mines and occupying bucket wheel excavators.