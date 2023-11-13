It is evident that today many productions seen on television and cinema have to be somewhat careful, since introducing certain elements can offend a community or even the parents of the children to whom some programs are directed. And now, a new study reveals to us what types of scenes Gen Z users want to see the least, that is, those who were born right in the middle of the 1990s. 2000.

The association called UCLA Center for Scholars and Storytellers published a report of Teens and Screens , which collected data from 1,500 members of this generation about what they want to see on media, whether it be a television or a cell phone. According to the information, 51.5% of adolescents between 10 and 24 years old want to see content that places more emphasis on friendship and platonic relationships than on romantic ones, and much better if they remove sex scenes.

Something that is quite striking is that 47.5% of young people say that sex is not necessary for the plot of most TV shows and movies, while 44.3% of them feel that it is abused. of romance, especially heterosexual one. That is to say, they seek to talk more about people’s ideals and how friendship is represented, since for decades non-explicit sex scenes have been shown in which they do not contribute much to the plot,

Here what was mentioned by the Dr. Yalda T. Uhlsfounder and director of CSS and co-author of the study:

While it’s true that teens want less sex on TV and in movies, what the survey really says is that they want more and different types of relationships reflected in the media they watch. We know that young people suffer from an epidemic of loneliness and look for models in the art they consume. While some storytellers use sex and romance as shortcuts to connect characters, it’s important for Hollywood to recognize that teens want stories that reflect the full spectrum of relationships.

In the end, although more subtle scenes with elements of diversity are sought, they would also like to learn some aspects of behavior to relate to their environment, since some users have had the problem of socializing with their peers. Likewise, they seek to eliminate racial stereotypes and toxic relationships that can lead to unfortunate incidents.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is evident that the type of tastes change over time, so in the next generation of people I do not doubt that there will be different things to what the Zs want when they reach their 30s. So, just the world turns and that’s it.