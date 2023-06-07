Rachel Aaron, a 24-year-old who works in public relations in New York, recently dressed up for a work event at Bloomingdale’s, the upscale department store. In the age of “make up with me” videos on TikTok, it was a golden opportunity to create content.

Aaron, who has just 3,300 followers on TikTok, filmed himself selecting a black Skims dress, jacket and belt. His post got a few hundred views and some rave comments.

Aaron is part of a generation that is posting on social media the way professional influencers do: sharing daily routines, promoting or unboxing products, modeling clothes, and advertising personal Amazon storefronts. These videos are often seen as cool and enterprising by people her age.

“It’s more generally accepted among people my age to talk on camera and give product recommendations and that kind of thing,” Aaron said. He added that Generation Z — defined as the group of people born between 1997 and 2012 — is particularly proficient in that kind of dialogue and is used to ordinary people selling products on YouTube and Instagram.

The main idea is that anyone can be a creator and earn money and free products from companies, who are eager to work with the young and well-versed in TikTok, where brands may find it difficult to break into. More than 70 percent of women ages 18 to 29 on social media follow influencers or content creators, and half of them have bought something after seeing an influencer’s posts, according to a Pew Research survey. from last year.

Ngozi Oka, a 21-year-old student at the University at Buffalo in New York State, said she had been inspired to start being an influencer on TikTok after giving a presentation on women of color and makeup on her campus.

“I thought, if I can make PowerPoints, I think I can make TikToks too,” said Oka, who has around 5,100 followers and has specialized in hair and wig videos.

Oka said she had created a new email account to put on her TikTok profile for business matters, along with a link to her Linktree, where she lists her recommended wigs, and to her Amazon storefront. When people buy her selections on Amazon, Oka earns a small commission. Several brands have also contacted her to endorse her products.

Because most social networking sites allow users to promote just one link on their profiles, millions of people place a Linktree link in that space, directing visitors to a list of sites they want to share. A link that is not missing is to a storefront on Amazon, where people place their recommendations. 77 percent of the Amazon links created on Linktree last year belonged to users with fewer than 1,000 page views.

Chloe Van Berkel, a 19-year-old student at James Madison University in Virginia, has 47 items in her Amazon storefront. With around 6,800 followers on TikTok, she said the commission she earned was about $10 a month.

By: SAPNA MAHESHWARI