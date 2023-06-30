EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“I think it is one of the strongest scenes I have ever seen. There is a street that is perpendicular to the school and it was full of people with hoods and long weapons. And trucks were parked on the curve. Many compañeros and compañeras suffered nervous breakdowns”. A few hours before witnessing that scene, on the morning of April 15, 2011, Daniela Niniz heard the bells of the Calvario church, very close to her house. She thought that she was late. Normally, if she heard the chimes it meant that she had fallen asleep, that her father could no longer take her to school and that she had to walk. So that day, she got dressed and left the house like it was a normal day in her life as a 16 year old. She did not know that this time the bells were ringing to call the fight.

Daniela’s sister, Janneth, was 10 years old and had not yet left her room when she began to hear rockets and gunshots.

Janneth Niniz in her room, in April 2023. AlíCia FàBregas

This is how the uprising began for them in their town, Cherán, a Purépecha town about 17,000 inhabitants in the Mexican state of Michoacán. The objective was to expel the loggers linked to organized crime that had been destroying the local forests for years to take the wood, inflicting violence on nature, the population and the local economy. According to him researcher Victor Manuel SantillánBetween 2006 and 2011, more than “70% of the timber surface” disappeared. Although in those years, far from being a situation of good and bad, “a series of connections” were woven between locals and foreigners “that oscillated between cooperation and conflict,” writes Santillán.

During that period, that part of the Purépecha plateau, in southwestern Mexico, became dangerous. “Shops closed very early. There began to be extortions and kidnappings”, recalls Daniela.

Other researcher, Giovanna Gasparello, tells that at that time in Cherán fifteen men were murdered and six disappeared. According to Gasparello, the area was controlled mainly by groups linked to the La Familia Michoacana cartel and the Los Caballeros Templarios cartel, whose main business was drugs. To this was added later the illegal logging. In Cherán, the criminal organization was led by Mauricio Cuitlahuac, alias El Güero, who was found dead with gunshot wounds in 2012.

Months before the death of El Güero, tension broke out in Cherán, when Daniela thought she was late for school and Janneth heard rockets and gunshots.

A brigade for the prevention of forest fires works in the forests around Cherán, in April. AlíCia FàBregas

Twelve years of self-government and care of the forest

After about a year of fighting, they managed to expel the criminals and the uprising ended, although for the people of Cherán, the movement is a process that is still alive within a political and social project that they plan to well prop up their bases in a period of 30 years.

In November 2011, the Electoral Tribunal of the Mexican Judiciary determined that the people of Cherán had the right to elect their own authorities, in accordance with their uses and customs, always respecting human rights. In January 2012, the first Mayor Council was elected, the main governing body of the town, made up of 12 people from the four neighborhoods of the town. That marked a historic victory for the indigenous struggle and set a precedent in Mexico. It was a sample of how a native people could achieve self-government, demanding full respect for their identity. And it opened the way for women to occupy positions of power.

Twelve years later, that project is still valid, and public policies for forest conservation are at the center of community life. In that sense, Cherán is quite different from the rest of Michoacán, known for its avocado cultivation. What was happening in the Purépecha town from 2006 to 2011, the destruction and violence, also happened in other parts of the State and continued to evolve until today.

Data from the Mexican Government say that in the State of Michoacán, between 2001 and 2018, more than 260,000 hectares were deforested. 21% were forests converted to agricultural land. Part of this new agricultural land is being used to grow avocados for export, to meet the growing demand mainly in the United States. This demand has produced great economic benefits, drawing the attention of organized crime, which has disputed the territory and that business, killing and disappearing people. In 2022, in Michoacán the Mexican Government reported 101 crimes against the environment.

Girls carry environmental messages on self-made signs. AlíCia FàBregas

“Most of the forests that have been conserved are owned by ejidos and communities where there is cohesion and collective decisions are made. When they agree, they establish strong internal rules. There are already 30 communities that are receiving their budget directly. Cherán was a pioneer, and that is a process that is helping us,” says Alejandro Méndez, Secretary of the Environment for Michoacán.

In Cherán, from the beginning of the movement until 2018, almost two and a half million trees have been planted in the area that illegal loggers destroyed. These are the data handled by the community nursery of the town, managed by the Purépecha authorities and which works with the financial support of the National Forestry Commission, an agency of the Mexican Government. Four people work in this nursery throughout the year and during the rainy season, from June to August approximately, they hire about 20 more to carry out the planting. The members of the nursery also say that part of the devastated area has been recovered thanks to nature itself.

Purepecha women in the greenhouse on the outskirts of Cherán. AlíCia FàBregas

Purépecha identity and new technologies

Beyond reforestation, self-government has also promoted the recovery and revaluation of many of the Purépecha customs and traditions that unite them with their environment.

“They teach you from a young age that the forest is part of you, part of Cherán, which belongs to everyone. The trees, the plants, the water, they see it as a whole. So they always teach you that you have to take care of it,” says Janneth. Although that runs in the family, Janneth remembers that after the movement began, the importance of the forest was somewhat more prominent. He remembers that at school they took them to reforest and that made them value their environment more.

Daniela Niniz’s nails. AlíCia FàBregas

Daniela believes that, going a step further, it is key to think about that territory, “because there are also machismo, the land is more for men.” That is something that she and her sister are putting on the table, as young people and as part of various groups that work for the memory of Cherán and for environmental awareness. They question that from centralism in Mexico, being indigenous is equated with being stuck in time. “The more you have to do with your immovable traditions, the more original, and the more purepecha you are. And we think not. That we are people and we are dynamic, so thinking about technology also implies thinking about our autonomy, about our rights”, says Daniela. Some of Janneth’s friends write to each other or send audios via WhatsApp in Purépecha. “You know what you are, the customs you have, but you can’t deny current technologies,” says the little Niniz.

They, within the Fogata Kejtsitani collective, are setting up an intranet: a local network with all the files, interviews, audios, books and other documents that they have accumulated over the years. As Daniela defines it, it is an archive of knowledge taking advantage of technologies as a form of “strategic communication for the defense of the territory”.

To disseminate their content they also use social networks, such as Instagram, Facebook, and a recently opened Tik Tok. “The same thing that applies to technologies, applies to anything. Do not close to any new ideology, any social change. What initially moved us to take care of the forest, not forget about it and adapt to the environment that is coming”, says Janneth.

People around a campfire in Cherán (Michoacán). AlíCia FàBregas