Generation Z is fed up with so much sex everywhere

One of the most repeated mantras in the world of marketing is that sex sells. To hook generation Z (young people between 13 and 24 years old) to a television series or a movie, however, this principle may begin to lose validity: adolescents and young people are getting tired of seeing so much sex everywhere. parts. This is what a recent study, published at the end of 2023, from the Department of Psychology at the University of California (UCLA) suggests, which has revived the discussion about whether zoomers whether or not they are more puritan than their predecessors.

There are already several investigations from prestigious universities that point out how generation Z has a complicated relationship with sex. A lower interest in casual encounters, gratuitous nudity or the constant debate about everything that has to do with sex are some of the issues that apparently begin to generate burnout.

The aforementioned report prepared by the Center for Scholars and Storytellers at UCLA, titled Teens & Screens: Romance or Nomance, is carried out every year to examine the trends and tastes of young people in the consumption of audiovisual content, entertainment and social networks. Of the findings of the most recent edition, the most striking is that a significant part of those interviewed (47.5%) consider that sex and romance are excessively prominent in audiovisual media and a majority (51.5% ) would prefer to see more representations of “platonic relationships and friendships.” In addition to sexual content, young people also showed a significant rejection of romantic relationships in general. 44.3% said that romance is “overused” in the media and 39% look for more aromantic or asexual characters on screen. “While it is true that teenagers want less sex on television and in movies, what the survey really says is that they want to see more and different types of relationships reflected in the media they see,” commented the founder and director of CSS and study co-author, Yalda T. Uhls.

UCLA has published other studies that also show a decline in sex in other areas of men's lives. zoomers. The Annual California Health Survey, carried out by this same university, indicated in 2021 that the number of young people between 18 and 30 years old who said they did not have sexual partners in the previous year reached 38%. In 2011 the same survey showed 22%.

Younger people reject what they consider “disgusting” stereotypes of romantic clichés, such as plots that suggest that relationships are necessary for happiness, that male and female protagonists always end up together romantically, or the abundance of plots centered on love triangles. alvaro gonzalez (Getty Images)

The columnist of Guardian Barbara Ellen rescues the term “puriteens”—play on words between purity (purity) and teens (teenagers)—which she says is a contrast to the open attitude toward sex that millennials, the previous generation, have. “With Generation Z, it is interesting to note how a group so motivated to define itself in terms of sexuality and gender seems to be so reluctant to put it into practice,” writes the columnist.

In a 2022 article in Psychology Today, Dr. Justin J. Lehmiller links Generation Z's growing disinterest in sex with increased use of technology and smartphones, parental overprotectiveness, economic uncertainty, and anxiety about the future of the planet. As distant as these issues may seem, for Lehmiller they are a cause of stress and anxiety that affects libido.

Dr. Justin J. Lehmiller links Generation Z's growing disinterest in sex with the increased use of technology and smartphones. zoranm (Getty Images)

For her part, Esther Gonzalo, health psychologist and coordinator of the Desconect@ psychoeducational program for adolescents, believes that young people do have a “clear interest” in sex, but that this goes beyond just the sexual practice itself and that they The search for an identity and affectivity is preoccupied. “When you start talking to them and start to see beyond appearances, you see what they are looking for, what they feel comfortable with and what they don't,” explains Gonzalo in a phone call with this newspaper. The psychologist affirms that the covid-19 pandemic and technology have affected the psychosexual development of young people. For this reason, Gonzalo highlights the importance of research such as that of Teens & Screens which, by focusing on young people's relationship with the content they consume, elucidates the perception they have of their own sexuality and relationships.

In the answers you quote Teens & Screens, the adolescents interviewed are against seeing themselves pigeonholed b