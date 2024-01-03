Home page World

Do Millennials and Gen Z have the wrong approach to job hunting? A fitness influencer is apparently looking in vain for a job after completing her studies.

Munich – After graduating, young people expect to earn some money. However, in many cases it is inevitable that reality cannot necessarily match the imagination. And this is partly causing a lot of dissatisfaction among Millennials (born between 1980 and 1995) and Gen Z (born between 1996 and 2012).

Fox Business reports that young Americans in particular are angry about the job market in the USA on social media. One example is fitness influencer Alison Johnson. She shares her concerns with her approximately 194,600 followers (as of January 3, 2024) on TikTok.

Concerns of the young generation: Fitness influencer complains about conditions

The woman, who says she studied business administration, has been looking for a job for weeks – but so far has been unsuccessful. “This is crazy,” she says. “I make more money serving sushi rolls even though I have a business degree and went $80,000 in debt to do it.”

Apparently Johnson is not lacking in job offers. Rather, the young woman complains about the conditions. This is apparently how many people of her generation feel. Many Millennials and Gen Z are wondering on social media why it is so difficult to find a suitable job despite their skills and level of education.

Fitness influencer Alison Johnson says she is looking for work with decent pay. The problem is that the companies wouldn't offer her enough money. In marketing, Alison Johnson says she would earn between $150,000 and $200,000 a year. But that's not enough for her.

Career coach criticizes the approach of Millennials and Gen Z

According to career coach JT O'Donnell, Millennials and Gen Z need to rethink their approach to the job search. The expert recommends that the young generation focus on the company right from the start and not just on the salary.

The most important question that you should answer yourself before applying is: “Do I really want to work for this exact company?” Millennials and Gen Z should therefore take into account the fact that they will probably not spend their entire lives in the same job become. So you should think of yourself as a “job shopper” instead of a “job seeker” from the start. (nhf)

