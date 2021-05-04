On the first Monday in May, the famous New York Metropolitan Museum gala is traditionally held. The next day, the art center opens the doors for its annual fashion exhibition at the Instituto de Atumentaria. That was until the coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down. Then everything stopped, also the emblematic Met Gala. But last April it was announced that it was returning and that it was going to do it twice, with one appointment in September and another in May 2022. Now what has been known is who will be the hosts that year after year become in the visible face of the event.

On this occasion, the ambassadors are especially young and demonstrate the diversity that the Met wants to show off. The four chosen are the Californian singer Billie Eilish (19 years old), the French-American actor Timothée Chalamet (25 years old), the Japanese tennis player but raised in the USA Naomi Osaka (23 years old) and the Californian poet Amanda Gorman (23 years old). . All of them exponents of the so-called generation Z or post-millennium, which technically includes those born between 1996 and 2002 but which in popular language covers a few more years, always welcoming a very young and hyper-connected group. According to some studies, this generation is more responsible, smokes, drinks and consumes less drugs, is more studious, more reader and, in general, happier.

On September 18, the first part of the exhibition will open its doors, which will focus on genuinely American clothing and will be called In America: A Lexicon of Fashion) and where classic creations will clash with those of young talents. In it, in addition to the four centennials, designer Tom Ford will be commanding the gala; the director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri; and, as usual, the editorial and artistic manager of magazines such as Vogue, Vanity fair or Glamor, Anna Wintour.

According to the US edition of Vogue —Practically half official of the gala—, the four hosts “may be young, but each one of them has left their mark on fashion”. The truth is that they have also left it in the cinema, music, literature, sports and in general popular culture of the 21st century. Billie Eilish is an icon of her generation, one of the most popular singers of recent years, who now seems to reinvent herself with a new image by posing in lingerie and openly on the cover of the British edition of Vogue, thus closing the circle of collaborations with the global fashion head. Among the phrases of his interview with that header, he has said things like “showing your body is not disrespectful”, “it is about recovering that power, showing it” or “I will no longer allow them to possess me”.

For his part, Timothée Chalamet is the only man among the four and probably the most popular of all. Your role in Call me by your name, Luca Guadagnino’s cult film, has made him one of the most persecuted faces in the world of cinema, with films such as Dune, Little women or The King, where he plays King Henry V. In addition, he will play Bob Dylan soon. Raised in New York, his relationships, such as the one that has united him for two years with Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis), or his taste for fashion have made him one of the most observed characters in his life. generation.

Naomi Osaka is one of the star tennis players of the moment. Daughter of a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, she was born in Japan, but was educated on Long Island, in the state of New York, where she grew up “without discrimination,” as she said in an interview with EL PAÍS. “I don’t consider myself the next Serena, because I don’t think there will ever be another like her. I consider myself the next Naomi. I would love to win as many titles as her, but I am not sure that I can do it, “he said in that talk in May 2019.

The poet Amanda Gorman has become one of the latest American cultural revelations, a symbol of change and hope that was present even at the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States last January. She herself has said that she suffers from an auditory processing disorder and speech problems, which were diagnosed as a child. “I was born early, along with a twin sister, and many times for babies that can lead to learning delays,” she explained in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In addition, she has also revealed that she has suffered discrimination for being black. “It is the daily life of black girls: one day they tell you that you are an icon, the next day, a threat,” she said on Twitter.