Kust always needs anti-art as a corrective, that’s how Anselm Kiefer ended his acceptance speech for the national prize last Thursday. England’s Sex Pistols were the anti-art that frozen Britain and the sleep-rock of the mid-1970s needed. Of course, there was little that was more artificial than the appearance of the Sex Pistols at the time: the hair artfully backcombed with beer and lots of spray, every hole in the T-shirt was just as precise as the aesthetically tattered Union Jack as a knotted headscarf on the guitarist’s head; Not to mention the leather jackets sprayed with countless Old English sayings like “Fuck da System”; Tight leather pants in general, which according to the Bible were the original dress of people expelled from paradise, the last gift from God before the horror of hard everyday life and which Elvis Presley, and not without reason, wore completely in leather at his legendary performance.

As we know today, many of these scene-defining fashion details come from the gifted designer Vivienne Westwood. But if this anti-art of punk hadn’t existed, there wouldn’t have been New Wave and the self-empowerment of many young people in the early 1980s, fearless and without being able to play more than five chords on the guitar, to found bands – sometimes with astonishing musical reverberations til today.

Music for those who know

On the stage of the Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, four nice, soon to be seventy-year-olds, the surviving rest of the Sex Pistols and the singer Billy “Chief twitching upper lip” Idol, who also lived restlessly, with his Generation X bassist, and seem determined to capture the energy of the To bring the seventies as honestly as possible to the stage at their only concert in Germany. The Pistols drummer Paul Cook with almost unchanged yolk-yellow curly hair thrashes the skins like Ronnie “Das Tier” from the “Muppet Show”, his drum set is probably better mixed than ever before, thanks to the Prussian precision at the sound check, too something rather rare in band history.

Steve Jones plays the songs dreamily with the usual short reverberation, only that he now allows himself more solos than before; only for “No Future” does he change the guitar, which he moderates with the words “You will hear why”. The same aplomb applies to bassist Tony James, who wears white jeans with a white t-shirt, looking gleamingly fresh like a Leeds pizza maker, except his t-shirt says the band’s name Generation Sex, a copulation from the last band of the current singer Billy Idol, Generation X, and the Sex Pistols, but also an ironic announcement with regard to hedonism that is not gentle on the body and is currently not hip. How to unhesitatingly take over Johnny Lydon at the microphone with his no less mannered gestures – the repeatedly rammed, angled pathos formula arm – and the twitching upper lip that the absent Sex Pistols singer Johnny “Rotten” Lydon already had , showed.

The classic “Pretty Vacant” begins, followed by a best-of of both bands’ songs, with clever interpretations of “Pretty Thing”, “Bodies”, “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Dancing With Myself” standing out. The very British anthem-like character and thus the basic football stadium suitability of punk can also be experienced once again. “I Did It My Way”, the Sid Vicious classic with a video of Dadaistic audience shooting at the end, rounds it off. How fragile Billy Idol’s voice has become can be seen in the short announcements, it’s enough for the mostly rather short time machine songs, anyway you don’t come to this concert because of the musical quality. There’s a vibe of unspoken “Jajajaneeneenee, remember?” complicity.







The fans have aged as well as the band. There are hardly any phenotypical punks with a mohawk due to the lack of hair mass. Instead of the ashes of mothers and other insubordination at teen concerts, precisely tied flowers are actually thrown onto the stage, when the picture is photographically documented and forwarded, the person in front receives an SMS with an exceptionally beautiful flower picture and the recipient’s praising caption “Great climbing roses! ‘ appears on the display. Anti-art became art, quite a few of the audience belong to the Berlin artist scene. And everyone had fun.