O ONS (National System Operator) pointed out yet another reason that would have caused the nationwide blackout on August 15, which left 25 states and the Federal District without power.

In a meeting this Friday (25.Aug.2023), the entity’s technicians said they had found signs that the generation sources close to the transmission line of the Eletrobras Chesfin Ceará, where the initial failure occurred, did not present the expected voltage control performance.

The shutdown of the Quixadá-Fortaleza line is still pointed out as the initial cause. The network stopped working as if it was reacting to shield itself from an overload. The company acknowledged the mistake and admitted not having adequately protected the network. He also communicated to the ONS that the problem had already been resolved.

The most consistent line of investigation points out that the lower than expected performance in generation control was the 2nd event that triggered the entire process of shutdowns that happened afterwards. According to the ONS, however, the problem identified is not directly related to the type of generating source.

The preliminary analyzes for the preparation of the RAP (Disturbance Analysis Report) were presented at the meeting, a final document that has a deadline of 45 days to be presented, given the magnitude of the occurrence. Until then, the analyzes continue, with a new meeting of the group already scheduled for September 1st.

The ONS stated that it carried out simulations, initially, according to the data and parameters of the generating plants, but it was not possible to reproduce the scenario that caused the blackout. In all tests, no voltage reduction was observed that violated network procedures, such as the one that occurred after the Chesf line was disconnected. In these simulations, the system reacted by stabilizing the voltage.

Only with the information received from the operators after the occurrence was it possible to reproduce, in simulation, the event that originated the blackout. Based on this new information, ONS carried out an analysis of the sequence of events and tested multiple scenarios, which showed signs that the performance of the equipment informed by the agents before the occurrence is different from the performance presented in the field.

An initial report had been submitted by the ONS last week at an extraordinary meeting of the CMSE (Electric Sector Monitoring Committee). At the time, it was pointed out that a technical failure in an Eletrobras transmission line in Ceará was the event that caused the blackout.

In a note, Eletrobras claimed to have identified the “disconnection of the 500kV Quixadá II/Fortaleza II transmission line, due to improper action of the protection system, milliseconds before the occurrence of August 15, 2023 at 8:31 am, involving the National Interconnected System”.

According to the company, line maintenance complies with associated technical standards. He also said that he continues to collaborate to identify the causes of the disturbance, of a systemic nature, and the reasons that led to the shutdowns that occurred in the SIN.