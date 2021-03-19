Hhere someone speaks plain text. With verve, Caroline Fourest clears up the public discourse, which, due to sheer reflexes of indignation, has meanwhile made a reasonable understanding almost impossible. It is no longer just the right-wing extremists who declare their political project to be a question of identity. The postmodern left has also gotten a taste for it and is waging the struggle of political hypersensitization.

Left-wing self-assertion has many faces. Whether it is about gender-appropriate language, anti-racism, diversity laws or decolonization – the practice of subsuming either among the bad or the good is already deeply anchored in the institution. At the university, in administration, in film, art and media, your own identity is suddenly political everywhere, and it is immediately under suspicion if it does not belong to a minority that is considered to be discriminated against. The French journalist and filmmaker Caroline Fourest has devoted an astute criticism to these identity-political distortions.



Caroline Fourest: “Generation offended.” From the language police to the thought police. About the growing influence of left identitarian. A criticism. Translated from the French by A. Carsticuc, M. Feldon, Ch. Hesse. Edition Tiamat, Berlin 2020. 144 pp., Br. 18, – €.



Fourest worked for Charlie Hebdo and knows exactly what she’s talking about. In her book she reveals her orientation: She is homosexual and was therefore exposed to a lot of hostility. She knows how to be insulted and ostracized. Nevertheless, she does not choose the path of identifying the political, but sees herself in the tradition of the republican, universalist left: “The struggle for equality has shaped me, but I remain intimately connected to that for freedom.” Where my own identity is used as a weapon against any criticism, this biographical transparency takes the wind out of the sails of the other side.

Victim-centered ideology

Fourest tells of “Safe Spaces” at universities, which are supposed to protect students from discriminatory “microaggressions”. From the point of view of the “victim-centered ideology of anti-racism”, this danger looms everywhere: in the way we speak, in seminar topics and books, even in the presentation of history that names historical injustice. This leads so far that “segregated workshops” emerge that separate “racialized” from “non-racialized” (the whites). Those who are privileged because of their skin color should be excluded. This is the dictum of a new left, which in the name of anti-racism is re-establishing racist ways of thinking, only under the opposite sign: “Tell me what your origin is and I will tell you whether you are allowed to speak!”

Fourest criticizes the trivialization of political Islam and observes the absurd accusations of “cultural appropriation”, which in Canada for example went so far that yoga courses were boycotted for fear of appropriating an Indian culture. She criticizes the demands of actors to take their origin and sexual orientation into account when assigning roles and to ensure a stronger representation of oppressed minorities. You don’t have to be what you play. Such an offer disregards the spirit of the theater, “which allows everyone to slip into all imaginable roles without having to undergo a DNA test”.

Political correctness becomes a caricature

Fourest recognizes how “extremely dangerous” the political motivation of the identitary left is: “The new generation is only thinking of censoring what offends or ‘offends’ them.” They claimed to free the world from inequality, oppression and exclusion, and fell into a double standard, which in the end forces exactly what it actually wants to fight.

The “political correctness”, writes Fourest, see the “freedom-threatening caricature that their opponents have always drawn”. The left has completely lost sight of the social question. Indeed, the aggressive debates on left identity politics are not an issue of the lower class; they arise in privileged milieus who do not want to admit the limitations of their own perspectives. The identity right, warns Fourest, will ultimately benefit from it. You won’t find a more accurate analysis anytime soon.