“They sit with such wireless headphones on all day. Totally cut off from the rest of the team because otherwise they get overstimulated. Oh no, headphones are old-fashioned again, they are bluetooth headsets. Everything should always be fucking chill and super relaxed. They close all sentences in their emails with exclamation marks and blushing emoticons. As if everything you say should always be nice and nice. When I say something firmly, they are right about it.