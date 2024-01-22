Genoa – After his debut in Milan he arrives in Genoa, on the stage of the Teatro della Tosse, from 25 to 27 January, the new show by the Generazione Disagio collective: “Capitalism*”. The Genoese Enrico Pittaluga and Graziano Sirressi, high-level actors who have made great progress in recent years thanks to their strong ironic streak, alternate in a two-voice comic monologue that starts from a fundamental question: can a new model of society or is capitalism the only way?

«Actually capitalism*, because it is a problem that affects everyone*», the two artists joke. The show goes through grotesque attempts to undermine the system, to get out of the tunnel in which we live. «We travel through time and space in search of happiness, trying to reconcile the desire for affirmation and identity, fragility and competition, the meaning of life and the sense of guilt, motivational quotes from Walt Disney and Karl Marx – they continue – the ending is a vision of the future we would like, a dreamlike and hallucinatory hymn of hope that mixes the style of the Beat Generation with Martin Luther King».

The meeting with the spectator sees the actors in the role of a therapist and at the same time of his patient, a comic hybrid which asks questions and hypothesizes answers at the same time: how deep is our need for affection, success and appreciation? What does a gin and tonic have to do with ancient Greece? Why do we need the poor and street vendors? Can we travel on the humps of a camel through the eye of a needle, to adjust the social elevator? We laugh.

We grieve and dream a little, as in all the shows created by Generazione Disagio, one of the most interesting theater collectives on stage today. The show is an experiment in contamination with the stand up comedy genre which alternates satire, flow of thoughts and more theatrical moments with costume and scene changes. The text was written by the two interpreters together with Carlo Alfredo Bassetti, former author of “La Buoncostume”. Generazione Disagio is an artistic collective born in 2013 that creates original shows and performances with a strong predisposition to contemporaneity, new dramaturgy, public involvement and direct relationships with the audience.

It stands out for its innovative language, direct, provocative and funny, at the same time irreverent and poetic and for the great ability to collaborate with various theaters and institutions on the national territory, managing to involve numerous artists and collaborators over the years. Among their great successes: “After that tonight I throw myself”, “Karmafulminien – sons of puttini”, “AssembLamenti – closeness theatrical practices” and others.