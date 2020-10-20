Many older people ask whether it is really to be expected of young people to behave sensibly, and mock the alleged egoism of an entire generation.

What a question. Yes of course that’s asking too much, what a presumption. Above all, it is too much to ask of young people to show understanding for the bullshit that is being spread about them.

And above all by people who have either forgotten what it’s like to be young, or who were never young at all, or, worst of all: who think that only their own youth was the only right one.

And why should a youth show understanding for a world that takes everything from them that they have been looking forward to? On eighteenth birthdays, on years abroad, on graduation parties, on everything that is fun?

Minibus full of “lateral thinkers” more irresponsible than the entire youth of the world

She is surrounded by people who either consider her to be irresponsible virus-throwers or, there is also that, embrace her unsolicited as poor victims. What a humiliation to be dissected as an involuntary member of a “Generation Corona” and to have the most severe physical, psychological and material damage attested.

Even a single minibus full of self-proclaimed “lateral thinkers” is more irresponsible than the entire youth of the world combined. And a Prime Minister’s meeting with a Chancellor is more confused in the head than a fully coked rave in the Hasenheide could ever be.

Otherwise people don’t care what worries, needs and problems young people have. Now suddenly there is a caring siege on the one hand and a denunciation of blame on the other. Understanding that is asking too much.

And then there is this crazy turnaround within a few weeks.

First, the youth should save the world, preferably on their own, but only on Fridays, please, because the old, i.e. everyone over 30 and especially the boomers in their late fifties, have completely ruined the climate with their ruthless affluence allures.

Don’t give a damn about mommy – and that’s a good thing!

Many have come up against the oh-so-sensible youth and hoped for absolution on the couches of complacency, following the parent-grandparent motto: What kind of great children we raised there, we did that again great.

And suddenly the youth should be to blame for the end of the world, just because they do what the youth has always done: just whistle when mommy says they should wash their hands well, postpone the partying until later and have sex wear a sterile full-body condom as if you were on your way to the operating room.

The young people in Berlin didn’t even have their middle finger left, the Senate is now doing that itself.

The old motto for the new one is the lusty battle cry “No Future”. The youth have almost a whole life to lose, not just a decreasing remnant.

Finally stop appealing to the common sense of the youth

And nothing is as stale as a lifelong revival party full of belly-ons who have never experienced the original – and who also have no problem with the 11 p.m. curfew because they are always there at eight. The youth get up later, that’s all.

So, dear oldies: finally stop appealing to the common sense of the youth. First of all, it’s no use, it never has, and secondly, young people have already understood what is at stake – for themselves and for others.

It is better to protect yourself sensibly instead of always blaming others for a situation for which everyone is responsible, across generations. And everyone between the ages of 15 and 25 actually deserved compensation for the lost Corona year. For the parties afterwards.