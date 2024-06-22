Home page World

According to research, one generation is particularly in the spotlight because some types of cancer are more common than in the previous generation.

Munich – A cancer diagnosis can change your whole life and is a shock for many people. Research is constantly looking into the topic in order to find new information about the disease and its many different forms. In a new study, the frequency of various invasive cancers was compared between generations. The study produced an astonishing result: A younger generation is more likely to develop cancer. Cancer than their parents.

Study brings new insight: Generation X is more likely to develop cancer

A study with data from 3.8 million cancer patients shows that Generation X is more likely to develop cancer. study analyzed data from patients in the United States born between 1908 and 1983, covering the generations from the Greatest Generation to Generation X.

It is clear that people of Generation X, i.e. those born between 1965 and 1980, have experienced a greater increase in Incidence of major cancers per capita than all other generations considered in the study.

Compared to the previous generation of baby boomers, the incidence of certain types of cancer increased in Generation X. In women, cases of thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, rectal cancer, uterine cancer, colon cancer and pancreatic cancer increased. In men, the incidence of thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, rectal cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer and leukemia increased.

Generation X suffers from cancer more often than baby boomers: These could be the reasons

However, some cancers were less common among Generation X than among Baby Boomers. In women, these were lung cancer and cervical cancer. In men, lung, liver and gallbladder cancer, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, were less common. There are possible explanations for the decline in certain cancers. For example, cancer control measures have reduced tobacco consumption, and screening tests for cancers such as cervical and breast cancer have become more common, which can detect precancerous conditions.

Overall, however, Generation X was more likely to develop cancer, as the increase in certain types of cancer exceeded the decrease in others. The researchers suspect that the rising rate of obesity and the increasingly sedentary lifestyle are causing the increase in cancer cases in Generation X. Improved detection options and new disease classifications are also cited as possible reasons for the result.

The WHO expects a sharp increase in cancer cases and names four main causes. Another study recently made an alarming finding: more and more young people are developing cancer. But there is hope, as there may soon be a vaccine against a certain type of cancer.