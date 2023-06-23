I was eleven years old on the evening of May 13, 2001, when Berlusconi won the elections again after the ephemeral success of 1994. I was in the last year of elementary school and I remember those days and the following months well because they changed my life and that of my generation forever. . Between May and September of that year, in fact, the world changed forever, certainly not for the better.

The rise of Berlusconi, the hell of Genoa, the tragedy of the Twin Towers: five months that redefined the collective imagination and kicked off a regressive revolution characterized by repeated wars and crises.

This era of “polycrisis”, to quote the French sociologist Edgar Morin, has been marked by existential precariousness, by the loss of all certainty and even by the absence of stable human relationships, since all ties have disappeared: from social to personal.

Berlusconi, in a similar context of global collapse, has added its own peculiarities to the common drama. In the wake of reaganismwhich established itself in the United States in the roaring eighties, when hedonism was all the rage and greed was considered by many to be a value, the Knight has forever changed our way of thinking, reasoning and being.

With three radically alternative television networks compared to the staid Rai style, he intercepted the anti-political ebb of a decade in which Italians were tired of the political passions, however defeated, of the 1970s.

Enough, therefore, with the squares, demonstrations, ideals and ideologies. “Run home in a hurry, there’s a Biscione waiting for you” was a sort of reverse Sixty-eight, the opposite of “imagination in power” and “forbidden to forbid”. The message, simple and pervasive, reached everyone: sit down on the sofa and we’ll take care of the rest. It was at that moment that we transformed from citizens into consumers. From civilian actors to audiences, the step was short.

We who are between thirty and forty-five are children of all this. We grew up with its artificial values, its party based on the cult of the leader, its veins, its slogans, its 6×3 billboards, its continuous propaganda, its transformation of sport, and I would say of life itself, into spectacle, the representation that has progressively replaced representation, its watchwords, its abolition of complexity and its reforms, including the infamous “ad personam” laws.

Now that it’s gone, we feel a sense of emptiness. Because, after all, we’ve known nothing else, we don’t know how to reason in any other way, we’ve never lived in an Italy where the woman’s body wasn’t commodified, we’ve never witnessed a political forum worthy of the name, we have never seen a football match that was not accompanied by commentary designed specifically for marketing, we have never studied in a school that was not permeated, from childhood, by a business logic and we have never even imagined being able to aspire to a permanent job or, in any case, to quality work, under the banner of dignity and rights. To Bauman’s “liquid society” Berlusconism has added the cathodic hangover, the illusion of well-being and the narrative that prevails over reality, to the point of leading Italy one step away from default.

We who were teenagers in the five-year period 2001-2006 bear the signs of this defeat on our skin, but we are not even able, with rare exceptions, to realize it. We live in a country where information, instead of being the watchdog, has become the megaphone of power and where the ethical tension that permeates every article of the Constitution has been reduced to moralism.

Gaber claimed not to fear «Berlusconi himself» but «Berlusconi in me». He was right: we have become Berlusconi even without meaning to and we cannot imagine another way of life.