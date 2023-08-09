If novels are your thing, then ‘Generation 98’ is for you. This Chilean production has been causing a great sensation in networks due to its complicated plot, which combines drama and pain from the past that put its protagonists to the limit. If you do not want to miss one more chapter, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide so that you can see episode 39 of the series with Gabriel Cañas and Daniela Ramírez.

Where to see ‘Generation 98’?

‘Generation 98’ can be SEE through the Mega signal after the broadcast of the Meganoticias Primer program. In addition, it is available through the Mega Go platform, after it has been possible to SEE it on the aforementioned TV channel.

What time does the soap opera ‘Generation 98’ show?

The television series ‘Generation 98’ is broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Chilean night time.

What is ‘Generation 98’ about?

Marta, Gonzalo, Tomás, Loreto, Valentina, Javiera and Hernán are old classmates who finally meet again after several years. Without realizing it, this encounter will mark a radical turn in their lives and will permanently transform them.

‘El Chico Olmedo’, who was a victim of bullying during his adolescence, returns as a prosperous businessman. He now offers all his former colleagues a unique investment opportunity that promises them a future of millionaire wealth.

Despite this, the past feelings they experienced in their teens begin to resurface in the group. In addition, over time, new elements are unraveling about the abuse that Hernán ‘Chico Olmedo’ experienced, which generates skepticism in the viewer about his motivations and the authenticity of the proposal.

Cast of ‘Generation 98’. Photo: Mega

Cast of ‘Generation 98’