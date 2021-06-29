Rome – The love of cards, phone calls to telephone booths, country voices and the love of social media, messages on whatsapp, spying on followers. To unite the world of the 90s and the current one is the red thread of the heart, what Francesco Ebbasta with The Jackal they tried to tell in “56K generation”, Produced by Cattleya, available from Thursday on Netflix.

Set between Procida and Naples, the series travels in the footsteps of “Il Postino”, of which it shares some locations, most of the soundtrack and a melancholy atmosphere that tells of a past spread over a present in a much more contemporary and multi-ethnic Naples. At the center of the story are Daniel and Matilda, played by Angelo Spagnoletti and Cristina Cappelli, who knew each other when they were very young and fell in love as adults, and who, together with their longtime friends, Luca and Sandro, who have the faces of the two The jackal Gianluca Fru and Fabio Balsamo are the symbol of the Generation of the 56K modem.

Daniel and Matilda live a relationship that will revolutionize their world and force them to deal with the past. All the episodes of the series constantly intertwine two timelines, two phases of the same love and friendship story that starts in 1998 and continues into the present. «The idea for this series was born a few years ago, during a wedding – he admits Francesco Ebbasta, director and author together with Costanza Durante, Laura Grimaldi and Davide Orsini – The groom told me he was happy, but he doubted that they both grew up in the same village without ever looking outside. The doubt then subsided, but this fear of being able to desire more has made this seed grow which has turned into a story about a generation straddling the Internet, with one foot in and one out of technology. The Internet has upset love and relationships, offering us infinite possibilities of choice, with the awareness of being able to do more ».

Friends and acquaintances move around the two protagonists, who realized like Sandro, married and looking for a child, and some like Luca scared of life flowing around it, while the middle world of the Internet goes from the archaic of modems to the future of apps. “Luca maintains as an adult that total lack of filters that he had even as a child – explains Gianluca Fru – He is the only one of the three not yet grown up, who cannot hide when someone dislikes him, he experiences his difficulty in social relationships that they take him to take refuge in many small worlds, the island of Procida, the house of friends, video games, tends to protect himself from the outside world ». The real hero of the group is Sandro, married, looking for a child, a symbol of a lost normality. «I represent a bit the counterpart to the central narrative – underlines Fabio Balsamo – They are the wet parenthesis of those values ​​of the past that could have been more stable. I’m the odd one of the group ».

Born on the web, passed to the cinema, passed to the satire of “Lol” on Amazon Prime and that of Raiplay’s football, The Jackal are now making the leap in the Netflix series. “It is a further field of experimentation in which we have put ourselves, the short on the web is a very different content – explains Balsamo – We had to study seriality from scratch, we reinvented ourselves on this too, starting from scratch with a lot of humility and with the hypercriticality that distinguishes us “. But not the whole group of the Neapolitan collective is present in the Netflix series, open to a possible sequel. «We are many within The Jackal, all the projects are decided in a professional way by choosing the protagonists from time to time – concludes Francesco Ebbasta, director of the series with Alessio Maria Federici – We have many paths that we try to follow. This series is full of ideas, no story is self-contained in itself when there is the will to carry on the project. And then the story of Daniel and Matilda is the background of many other characters, for which the potential of the story is infinite ».