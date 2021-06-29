Love has always been considered the feeling par excellence. The most beautiful, the most overwhelming, but unfortunately also the most difficult to interpret. Who, at least once in his life, hasn’t felt butterflies in his stomach, sweaty hands and a mouth so blocked that it is impossible even to exchange a few words with the people around? For the The Jackal, a group known on Youtube since 2006, love has always been one of the fundamental themes addressed in their videos, always with that bitter sweet touch of irony. In addition to this, for some time now, there is also another topic that is often treated by the comic group, being a cross carried by all the boys close to thirty: the 90s. The first modems, the first mobile phones and the first 883 are just three of the components that made these years so magical, at least for the generation that managed to live them fully. Here because Francesco Ebbasta, historical director of the Neapolitan group, has decided to create 56k generation, protagonist of our review. We are talking about a series that tells, in parallel, the life of the young Daniel in 1998 – discovering the Internet and the world of love – and that of Daniel today, struggling with wrong and forgotten relationships.

All the fault of a modem …

Our adventure, which as we said above takes place in two different times and is told in parallel, is set in Campania, more specifically between the island of Procida and Naples. Our protagonist is Daniel – played by Alfredo Cerrone is Angelo Spagnoletti -, who will have to deal with adolescent dramas that any eleven-year-old boy has to deal with sooner or later. Whether it’s the school bully or the first kiss ever, his friends Luca and Sandro (played by Fru is Fabio Balsamo by The Jackal). During the eight episodes we will not only be able to follow the story of our protagonist, a thirty-year-old app developer in constant search for love, but also that of Matilda (Azure Iacone is Cristina Cappelli), a bitter enemy of Daniel as a child but a mysterious girl also in a sentimental crisis.

Due to a stunt involving a porn tape, little Daniel from 1998 gets into trouble and is put into detention by his father Bruno. This, however, will lead him to disobey the parent again and to delve into it in the unknown world of the Internet, thanks to a 56k Modem just installed at home. Daniel has one goal, to win the heart of Ines, his seemingly unreachable neighbor. To do so, and for another series of long reasons, she will find herself forging a strong bond with Matilda, Ines’s best friend, also in her first love experiences. This report – perhaps too difficult for two eleven-year-olds to understand – will unfortunately disappear, but the two will be able to get closer to the great Naples only because, or thanks, to a misunderstanding.

The right way to go

In this review we can consider Generation 56K as a video of The Jackal but four hours long. Not that this is a demerit note, on the contrary, the group has always been appreciated for the atmosphere of serenity, fun and peace that it manages to spread with its videos. If we want to find any flaws, we probably need to talk about the plot and some directing choices. Although it is an absolutely pleasant title to watch, smooth and fun to spend a few hours alone or in company, perhaps the plot it lacks a bit of originality. Definitely after the previous film Goodbye fucking green faces we are light years ahead, both from the point of view of the story and the realization, but unfortunately the unripe hand of the director (and screenwriter) is still visible. Not for this the title is to be judged negatively, mind you, but we can’t even expect too much.

To want to be meticulous, moreover, if the first (and also the last) episodes flow in a perfect and pleasant way, with the right changes of setting and points of view, some central episodes dwell too much on a story – in this case we talk of the episode “dedicated” almost entirely to Matilda and her father – resulting at times almost heavy and very slow, not in harmony with the others. Probably this feeling is also due to the change of direction which, in the first four episodes was entrusted to the same Francesco Ebbasta, while in the last four the ball was passed to Alessio Maria Federici (already behind the car of films known as Lessons of Chocolate is Unique Brothers).

Finally, and we finally feel like saying after branded titles Netflix Italy how Curon (here our review), black Moon and the even more recent Zero, we are faced with a series without too many pretensions. And this is a positive side of the coin if, as it has been for the other productions, you are not able to compare with similar foreign titles. Generation 56k succeeds, without getting lost in unnecessary stereotypes, to represent a beautiful land, a nostalgic generation it’s a tender love story. We hope it brings the right results and that the great Italian N understands that this is the way to go.

The Jackal are growing more and more, despite being considered among the TOP of Youtube Italy for years, and after their book, the collaboration with Rai for the European 2021 and the videos that for some years now have made the Sanremo festival even more fun , with this series (created in collaboration with Cattleya) we can say that they have done a really nice job. At the end of our review we would like to recommend Generation 56K, and we suggest you watch it perhaps in company, after a tiring day, to spend a few pleasant and fun hours.