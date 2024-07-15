Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a partnership agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Group, under which it has installed three devices to generate water from the air and convert it into pure drinking water at rest stops for delivery bike drivers, which are being developed as part of the first phase of this project.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Authority by the Executive Director of the Licensing Agency, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, and on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim by the Executive Director of Government Affairs and Corporate Real Estate in the Group, Ali Al Abdullah.

The air-to-drink water condenser devices, provided by Majid Al Futtaim, use an innovative technology to exploit atmospheric humidity to produce water. They operate at a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of up to 65%, and these devices can produce about 100 litres of drinking water per day.

“This partnership is a testament to the Authority’s commitment to working with the private sector to provide essential enablers to ensure the safety of delivery riders, contributing to a safe and comfortable transportation system for all residents and visitors in Dubai, and embodying Majid Al Futtaim’s practice of social responsibility values. This sustainable solution not only provides safe drinking water for delivery riders, but also contributes to reducing the environmental footprint,” said Abdullah Yousef Al Ali.

The Authority’s initiative to establish 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers comes as part of its efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, which has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. The initiative also comes within the context of making this category of drivers happy, noting that the Authority has completed the construction of a number of rest areas at present, and it is planned to complete the construction of the remaining rest areas in three phases.

