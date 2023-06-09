Mexico City.- The low participation of women in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is generating a bias in what this technology can offer.

Since there are few women who have jobs related to AI, the development of systems is not able to meet the needs of diverse users, warns a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Inter-American Development Bank and the UNESCO.

For example, online games are criticized for their gender bias and other discriminatory characteristics, they indicated in the document “The effects of AI on women’s working lives.”

It was revealed that in the world only 18 percent of the authors in the main conferences of this type of intelligence are women.

Even the current Artificial Intelligence systems can feed gender stereotypes, which amplifies the labor challenges of women.

“Some AI systems reinforce gender stereotypes about care work.

“For example, the female voice of Virtual Personal Assistants (VPAs) such as Alexa and Siri, can reinforce the stereotype that women should take care of, assist and take care of the home,” she said.

Therefore, increasing the participation of women in AI-related entrepreneurship and innovation will be key for its development to be inclusive and potentially managed by a multiplicity of companies, the report adds.

To work in Artificial Intelligence, use and access to the Internet is required, but women have less access than men, they added.

According to the OECD, having access to the internet increases the demand for digital skills.

But women have less access (48 percent) than men (52 percent), according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Working in the area of ​​artificial intelligence requires the use and access to the internet because the demand for digital skills to maintain and manage systems increases, it demands greater skills to create, develop and interact with systems of this type of intelligence, according to the OECD.