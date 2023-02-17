income from Free market grew exponentially during the covid-19 pandemic, since millions of people decided to use ecommerce services to avoid leaving their homes. In this context, in this note we will tell you how you can turn your home or business into an agency of the e-commerce platform.

Mercado Libre is the most successful Latin American e-commerce platform, proof of which are the thousands of packages that its employees deliver daily to thousands of homes throughout Latin America.

Given the high demand, there are many who have joined the e-commerce site in order to generate extra income. However, if yours is not buying and selling, even so, you can join Mercado Libre, how? Converting your home or business into an agency of this company.

Turn your home or business into a Mercado Libre agency

As we mentioned before, a good option to have extra income is to convert your home or business premises into a Mercado Libre agency, thanks to the purchase that the company made in 2021 of the logistic operator “Kangu”which makes it possible for anyone to make their home or business a place for the delivery and receipt of packages from the e-commerce platform.

In this sense, for your home or business to become a Mercado Libre agency, you must meet the following requirements:

First of all, it is essential that you have a physical space to store the Mercado Libre packages.

Meanwhile, you also have to have a smartphone with internet access to be able to scan and register the packages.

Likewise, you must enter the “Kangu” web portal (by clicking on this link).

Subsequently, you must register in the form that appears on the home screen.

Later, you will receive an email or a phone call from the company where they will tell you the steps you must follow.

Notably Mercado Libre pays 6 pesos per package plus VAT to delivery and reception agencies from sellers and returns from buyers. To do this, you are only asked to receive them at a fixed time and perfectly packaged. In addition, these must not exceed the measurements or the allowed weight.